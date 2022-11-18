Wexford County Council activates severe weather protocol for rough sleepers

Amid dropping temperatures, Wexford County Council has activated its Severe Weather Protocol for rough sleepers.

The Homeless Services and Support Unit (HSSU) will continue to monitor the situation, however, in the meantime any male or female rough sleepers are urged to go directly to Ozanam House on Thomas Street in Wexford (053 9121440) before 9 p.m. this evening (Friday).

Meanwhile, the HSSU’s outreach team will endeavour to contact and locate all known rough sleepers to advise them of new shelter arrangements.