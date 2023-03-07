Wexford County Council accused of turning away homeless man during status yellow ice warning

Local advocacy group Wexford People Helping People (WPHP) have directed some major criticism towards Wexford County Council, alleging that the local authority refused a homeless man access to a bed in a homeless shelter, leaving him out on the streets in a status yellow ice warning.

In an open letter to county councillors and housing officials, WPHP stated that despite Wexford County Council having activated its severe weather protocol directing all rough sleepers to Ozanam House on Thomas Street, a man had sought the assistance of the Wexford group which does considerable work in the area of homelessness, having been refused access to the homeless shelter.

"He was advised that it had ‘come down from the council’ that the decision had been made that he wasn’t allowed a bed, regardless of the severe weather protocol in place,” WPHP founder Claire Malone said.

"We rang Ozanam ourselves to ask if the severe weather protocol was active and we were advised it was. We then told them that we had a service user with us and asked could we send him up and we were advised that we could not due to a council decision to refuse him a bed.

"Our understanding was that the cold bed strategy was open to ALL rough sleepers, but we were told that it didn’t extend to this man on the night in question and that he would need to refer to his county of origin, which is Dublin.”

When asked for comment, Wexford County Council were unable to comment on a specific case, but in a statement issued from the housing department, they said:

"As a general rule, if you are homeless, rough sleeping or at risk of homelessness, and your last permanent address is situated in the Wexford County Council local authority area, you should contact the Homeless Services and Support Unit in Wexford County Council.

"If your last permanent address is in another County, you will be facilitated to return to that County to access services.”

However, they stated that things change slightly when the adverse weather protocol is activated.

“In the event that the adverse weather protocol is activated, all those (irrespective of last permanent address) who are homeless or rough sleeping will be accommodated in Wexford whilst the protocol remains active, subject to the normal risk assessment process,” the statement said.

“Whilst, we don’t comment on the particulars of individual cases, it appears there was confusion around the distinction between accessing normal homeless services and accessing services whilst the adverse weather protocol is activated. In this case, the individual was facilitated with access to accommodation."