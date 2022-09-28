Wexford County Board to petition GAA to remove maximum 96 week suspension for attacks on refs

LAST night (Tuesday) GAA referees from across the county gathered at the home of the games in the county, Wexford Park. They arrived to meet members of the county board disgruntled and upset, following yet another unsavoury incident involving one of their number. On Sunday, a junior football game between St Joseph’s and Our Lady’s Island culminated in an alleged assault on referee Michael Lannigan, attracting national headlines and condemnation.

Coming not to long after a well-publicised attack on a referee in Roscommon in recent weeks, there were concerns that the Wexford referees would follow their counterparts from the other side of the country and down tools. However, it quickly became apparent as dialogue opened with Wexford GAA Chairman Micheál Martin that the officials were reluctant to do this.

Instead, they agreed on a number of measures that would be taken going forward to offer greater protection to referees and instil greater respect for officials in general from the sidelines. Perhaps the most striking evidence that Wexford GAA are committed to a zero tolerance approach in relation to the abuse of officials is Mr Martin’s commitment that Wexford GAA will petition the GAA nationally to remove the 96 week maximum term of suspension for those found to have physically or verbally abused refs or umpires.

Wexford GAA will also be proposing “debarment/expulsion” as penalties that should be considered in such instances and are pushing for a “simplification of the GAA disciplinary system”. It’s also been suggested that the GAA should mark pitches with a designated area for mentors to remain in during the game, similar to soccer.

Other actions agreed upon at the meeting in Wexford Park included the requirement that all clubs hold a workshop for mentors from U11 up to adults before October 5 of this year to “go through a self-evaluation of their conduct towards match officials”. Any club who doesn’t complete this will have fixtures postponed at all levels.

Wexford GAA will also seek to pilot a “Respect the Ref” campaign in conjunction with Wexford Camogie and LGFA across all grades in 2023, aimed at players of all ages, mentors, parents and supporters.

In addition, Wexford GAA have stated that they will “publish disciplinary sanctions imposed on players and clubs in a timely fashion”. Presumably, “naming and shaming” should act as a deterrent.

Concluding the statement from Wexford GAA, their spokesperson said:

"Games will proceed as fixed for the coming weekend and all players, mentors, parents and supporters will provide the deserved support to our referees and match officials.

“In addition, prior to all games for the remainder of this year, players, team mentors and referees will line up for a Give Respect – Get Respect handshake prior to the game.”