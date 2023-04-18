Wexford councillors told to curtail foreign junkets before pointing the finger on climate change

Aontú councillor for Wexford Jim Codd has accused his colleagues and officials at Wexford County Council of a degree of hypocrisy in relation to the burning issue of climate change.

Referencing a recent special meeting of the council on the topic, Cllr Codd noted that the members were told that 32.8% of carbon emissions in the county were coming from farms.

Feeling that farmers and fishermen are being made to shoulder an unfair amount of the blame in relation to climate change, the Rosslare District councillor instead chose to fire back at his colleagues and officials in relation to foreign travel that he views as being unnecessary.

"My thinking on this is that there’s your fashionable targets for blame – the farmers and the fishermen," he said.

“But it’s very hard to sit there and listen to farmers being responsible for 32.8% of the county’s carbon emissions when nobody is making a serious effort to see how much damage is being caused by the airline industry.

"Everybody knows that the damage being caused by planes is substantial and Wexford County Council can't speak out both sides of its mouth on this. We can’t attempt to curtail the actions of others, who are doing their best to earn a living, while we ourselves are flying out left, right and centre for all these trips abroad. That has to be adding significantly to the problem too?”

The timing of Cllr Codd’s comments is fitting, given that a total of ten of Wexford's 34 councillors, as well as a handful of officials, travelled to the US for St Patrick’s Day celebrations last month.

We are elected local representatives and we must carry some of that burden too. If that means missing out on some of these trips abroad, then so be it

In 2022, the local authority spent in excess of €54,000 on sending elected representatives on foreign trips.

"Look there’s a burden that has to be carried here in relation to climate change, but it has to be carried equally," Cllr Codd said. “We are elected local representatives and we must carry some of that burden too. If that means missing out on some of these trips abroad, then so be it.

"The impact that air travel is having is huge. We can't have it both ways. But I'm not in favour of this constant scapegoating of farmers and fishermen.”