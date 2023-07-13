Wexford councillors slam water services handover – ‘Uisce Éireann will be the next scandal like RTÉ’

As elected members of Wexford County Council were briefed on the next step in the complete handover of responsibility for water services from local authorities to Uisce Éireann (Irish Water), many were left scratching their heads and wondering if we still in fact live in a democracy.

The reason being, the overwhelming opinion of our democratically elected representatives is that Uisce Éireann has been an unmitigated disaster. The views of the general public are not much softer. In fact outside of the council chamber, a pensioner couple were protesting at having had no propert access to water for four years – an issue which forces them to visit a relative’s house whenever they want a shower. They outlined their experience of having rang Uisce Éireann a total of 209 times over that four year period, and they still seem no closer to a solution.

The view in the council chamber is that responsibility for water services should rest with the local authority – those who have the local knowledge and expertise and those who are contactable.

The condemnation was unanimous, but particularly furious was Fianna Fáil councillor Lisa McDonald, who said Uisce Éireann should be “abolished”.

"This is one of the most depressing events to have happened in this chamber,” she said. “It’s absolutely clear that Uisce Éireann is not working. There seems to be a democratic deficit here. There’s a complete lack of transparency. There’s no accountability. Uisce Éireann want councillors to attend clinics. I couldn’t be bothered. It’s a waste of my time. They need to come down here to council meetings at least three times a year and deal with the issues."

With the RTÉ pay scandal still rumbling on, Cllr McDonald drew comparisons with the utilities company.

"There’s no transparency here at all,” she said. “It’s the same problems as RTÉ. I’m telling you now, the next big scandal like RTÉ is going to be Uisce Éireann. You heard it here first.”

Councillors expressed their frustrations at an inability to contact Uisce Éireann in relation to issues.

"I just want a mobile number,” Cllr Ger Carthy said. “I just want to be able to pick up the phone when there’s a problem and talk to someone like I do with Eamonn Hore (Director of Services).”

Cllr Michael Whelan said that he was trying to contact Irish Water in relation to a repair since March and had yet to hear back, while Fine Gael councillor Cathal Byrne outlined an exchange so poor, it was nearly comical.

"We ring the reps line, we get through and then there’s no follow up,” he said. “It’s obviously passed on to somebody else, but we never get a call back on it. We get a reference number for our complaint, but that leads nowhere. It’s no help to anybody.

"You might get an email then a few weeks later, which says ‘we hope this case has been resolved’. Well I hope so too, but I just don’t know. There’s absolutely no accountability. Nobody ever comes back to you.”

Sinn Féin councillor Davy Hynes dismissed the whole idea of Uisce Éireann as “a quango, designed to take power off local government. It’s an absolute disgrace”.

It was also noted that Wexford County Council will still be responsible for rural water and that there are 18 non-Irish Water sewerage plants, 4 disputed plants and 50 non-Irish Water water supplies that will require funding, management, operation and maintenance from Wexford County Council even after the Uisce Éireann takeover. This sparked more fury.

"Uisce Éireann either take responsibility for water infrastructure or they don’t,” Cllr George Lawlor said. “They cannot pick and choose which aspects they want to be in charge of. Either we have a single public utility or we don’t.”

Acting Senior Water Engineer Fionnuala Callery agreed with Cllr Lawlor and agreed to pass on some of the issues raised by members to Uisce Éireann. Both she and Director of Services Eamonn Hore were praised for their work in water services over the years and the members expressed their wish that the current system could be retained.

While it appears that these issues and complaints from the members will rumble on into the September meeting, it appears little will be done to change the situation and they’ll be stuck with Uisce Éireann whether they like it or not.