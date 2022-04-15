Wexford councillors fire back at TD’s allegation that officials ‘canvassed’ them to vote for Chief in SIPO scandal

WITH a dispute between Wexford County Council and South East Radio sensationally rearing its head again last week, at the April meeting of Wexford County Council, the elected members couldn’t help but hark back to January’s SIPO report into Chief Executive Tom Enright.

Although the report found that Mr Enright had threatened to pull advertising from the radio station over grievances at coverage that the local authority was receiving, councillors unanimously backed their man and he even received a standing ovation when the vote to take no action was returned.

The members’ decision received a mixed reaction outside of the council chamber. Particularly incensed was Independent TD Verona Murphy who later raised the matter in the Dáil and sensationally claimed that senior officials within Wexford County Council had canvassed councillors to vote in Mr Enright's favour, with an implication that not doing so would impact upon their ability to get constituency work done.

In the wake of a new controversy, some members felt they could not let this allegation lie.

With Deputy Murphy tuned into the meeting remotely, Aontú councillor Jim Codd said: “It was reported in the press that councillors had been canvassed for their vote in relation to the SIPO report and Mr Enright. Well this is the place to say it now if you were. I know I wasn’t. I supported Tom the last time and that was my own decision and I stand by it.”

Other councillors quickly added that they had not been canvassed in any way ahead of the special meeting on the SIPO report and, no doubt referring to Deputy Murphy, Cllr Davy Hynes said: “It’s disappointing that we have an outside influence that seems eager to jump on the bandwagon.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Sheehan, an outspoken critic of the Independent TD, agreed, saying: “This is being jumped on by people with malicious intent. Names are being mentioned in the Dáil and information is being put out there that’s factually incorrect. I think generally we need to be careful about what is put in writing, or it could be misconstrued by those with an agenda. Somebody is saying that this council is ruining the reputation of Wexford; well in actual fact, she’s ruining the reputation of Wexford.”

Tom Forde followed up on Cllr Codd’s call that anyone who was canvassed by a council official for their vote speak up, and again silence hung over the chamber. “I don’t believe there’s any truth whatsoever to it,” the Sinn Féin councillor said.

Fine Gael councillor John Hegarty added that it was “an insult to suggest that anyone here didn’t make up their own minds” in relation to the vote, and added: “I wonder if there are people out there seeking to benefit from a dispute with South East Radio”.

Despite Deputy Murphy clearly being the one who had raised the matter in the Dáil and made the allegations of canvassing, none of the councillors mentioned her by name when discussing the matter. However, there was a further shot fired both her way and the way of Sinn Féin TD Johnny Mythen by Cllr Michael Sheehan. With Deputy Murphy already having joined the meeting remotely, the County Secretary revealed during the meeting that Deputy Mythen’s parliamentary assistant Seamie Davitt had also joined the meeting.

"Is any Oireachtas member actually doing what they are paid to do?” Cllr Sheehan blasted. “These people are getting a hundred grand a year and they’re here sitting in on council meetings.”