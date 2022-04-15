Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Wexford councillors fire back at TD’s allegation that officials ‘canvassed’ them to vote for Chief in SIPO scandal

Deputy Verona Murphy. Expand

Close

Deputy Verona Murphy.

Deputy Verona Murphy.

Deputy Verona Murphy.

wexfordpeople

Padraig Byrne

WITH a dispute between Wexford County Council and South East Radio sensationally rearing its head again last week, at the April meeting of Wexford County Council, the elected members couldn’t help but hark back to January’s SIPO report into Chief Executive Tom Enright.

Although the report found that Mr Enright had threatened to pull advertising from the radio station over grievances at coverage that the local authority was receiving, councillors unanimously backed their man and he even received a standing ovation when the vote to take no action was returned.

Privacy