Wexford councillors fear they’ll face brunt of housing crisis – ‘If you aren’t delivering out you’ll go’

It’s an often unseen part of the local councillor’s job, the visits to constituents, the phone calls, the hours spent trying to find solutions to the problems experienced by those living in their district. And with the housing crisis escalating on an almost weekly basis, many of those visits and phone calls concern living arrangements and the fight to find somewhere better.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the Rosslare Municipal District (RMD), Councillor Jim Codd relayed two of his most recent experiences in trying to help those struggling to get by.

“I don’t cry very easily, it takes a lot, but I left two places this week with the tears welling up in my eyes,” he said. “One was a young woman in a one-bed apartment who was sharing the bed with her child of four. She couldn’t find anywhere else. And there was no hope of her getting anything else.

“The other case involved an old lady and her son, both with special needs, living in conditions which I have never seen anything like before. We need emergency accommodation in our district, I could bring you to places today where people are in the most dire circumstances, it’s frightening."

Commending the work of housing officer Martina Donohue in regards to the latter case, Cllr Codd said he had developed a “real dislike” for policy documents, for the reams of paperwork and protocol required to get a housing development anywhere near turnkey ready.

“No-one ever took shelter under a policy document. It’s bricks and mortar we need, as far as social housing goes in this district, it’s not happening. Don’t tell me about policies, tell me about bricks and mortar.”

Like Cllr Codd, cathaoirleach for the district, Cllr Lisa McDonald has also seen first-hand the devastating impact of the current shortage of houses in the county and shared her colleague’s disdain at the lack of progress being made on new builds.

“We get to the point where we’re dealing with people and we’re the ones getting fatigued, because there’s nothing happening, there’s nothing new happening,” she said. “I don’t know how many wrinkles and grey hairs have been added to my face and head as a result of trying to get that Tagoat housing scheme at phase one.

"The council’s housing department is like a second division team, you’re bowing all of the time to planning, the all-seeing, all-knowing planning; what is the housing department actually doing?”

Ultimately, according to Cllr Ger Carthy, it would be the five elected members answering the charges come election time next year.

“The man at the top (chief executive Tom Enright) is going to have to deal with this situation or the minister for housing is going to have to be notified of the lack of priority given to the delivery of houses in the RMD,” he said. “‘We are where we are,’ won’t wash with people on election day; if you aren’t delivering, out you’ll go.”