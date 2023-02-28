Wexford

Wexford councillors fear they’ll face brunt of housing crisis – ‘If you aren’t delivering out you’ll go’

Simon Bourke

It’s an often unseen part of the local councillor’s job, the visits to constituents, the phone calls, the hours spent trying to find solutions to the problems experienced by those living in their district. And with the housing crisis escalating on an almost weekly basis, many of those visits and phone calls concern living arrangements and the fight to find somewhere better.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the Rosslare Municipal District (RMD), Councillor Jim Codd relayed two of his most recent experiences in trying to help those struggling to get by.

