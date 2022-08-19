Wexford councillor urges Minister to ‘call in the army’ over school bus crisis

A Co Wexford councillor has called on the Minister of Transport to deploy army drivers to alleviate a school bus “crisis” across the county, two weeks out from the start of the new term.

Independent councillor Ger Carthy says that he’s been inundated with calls from concerned parents who are now left with no way of getting their children to school.

With "driver shortage” seemingly a major issue for Bus Éireann, Cllr Carthy has called on the defence forces to alleviate the problem by sending army drivers to drive the children to school.

"Two weeks out from the new school year, it has come to light that Bus Eireann are in cases not in a position to supply school buses from their contracted private operators or from their own resources,” he said. “To date, hundreds of students have been left without bus tickets, and no solution is forth coming. This is compounded by daily cancellation of numerous services to and from Wexford.

Read More

"I now call on the minister for transport to immediately seek deployment of army drivers to fulfil this necessary service for the students and families of my constituency.”

Independent TD Verona Murphy says the phones have also been ringing off the hook in her constituency office with parents whose children have been refused concessionary bus tickets.

"My office has been inundated with communications from parents looking for assistance," she said. “Children who have been using the school bus service for 3, 4 and even 5 years now suddenly have no place on the bus. First year students with no way of getting to their new schools. With less than 2 weeks to return to school, it is nothing short of a disgrace what is happening.”

Deputy Murphy dismissed the announcement of free school transport in an attempt to alleviate rising living costs as “spin” and said “families are now faced with huge costs of private transport to get their children to school. I know of one lady who is expecting to pay up to €2000 to get her two children to school for the year.”

Deputy Murphy says that she has written to the Minister for Education seeking intervention in "this debacle”, stating that “hundreds of students in Co Wexford have been denied a place on their local school bus this year".

"There appears to be a record number of refusals with no explanation this year,” she said. “It can only be down to very poor planning from the government.”