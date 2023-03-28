Wexford councillor says repairing same roads over and over again is ‘definition of madness’

In a rare show of affection a Rosslare councillor has compared an entire department of Wexford County Council (WCC) to one of the greatest minds of the 20th century. This unusual exchange occurred during the March meeting of the Rosslare Municipal District (RMD) as roads engineer Mark Collins outlined the extent of the challenge facing he and his colleagues for the remainder of 2023.

Responding to Mr Collins confirmation that there was to be no increase in funding for roads this year, Councillor Jim Codd lamented the duplicity of a recent visitor to County Hall.

“As I suspected, the Minister for Transport (Eamon Ryan) did not listen to our appeals for a boost to the monies for the rural part of our district. I was suspicious of this and it seems I was correct to be suspicious,” said Cllr Codd as he documented the extent of the issues across the district. “The Waddington to Taghmon road has been repaired three times in as many months, there are potholes on that road that will cause your car to a sudden halt, you’d be lucky not to hit your head off the steering wheel. It seems to come apart overnight when it rains.

“It’s the same issue in Maide Beag, the road continues to come apart, we’re going to have do something different in those places to get this right. It was Einstein who said, ‘the definition of madness is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results’.”

As if reading Cllr Codd’s mind, Mr Collins confirmed that crews were working on the Waddington Taghmon road at that very moment adding that the Maide Beag road was included in his programme for this year. And he fully agreed with the need for more funding to repair roads in the RMD.

“I agree about the funding, I would take more funding any and every day of the week,” he said. Then, in response to a query from Cllr Jim Moore, the road engineer raised a small concern of his own. “Driver behaviour is an issue, erratic behaviour and lack of respect and it’s something we’re seeing on a daily basis, it seems to be after deteriorating over the last few years, maybe some education is needed,” he said.

One could only hope such erratic behaviour did not take place near the playground in Taghmon, a part of the district which Cllr Codd said is in dire need of work.

“It’s absolutely lethal there,” he said. “To have children running between two estates to a playground while a bend is before is just before it, something serious is going to happen unless we put in speed controls, I’m imploring you to get something in quickly.”

“It’s is on a list of locations to do a speed review, we might apply for low cost funding for next year, I won’t have the money to include it for this year,” replied Mr Collins. “I could go have a look at it in terms of signage, line-marking to highlight that there’s kids crossing in the area, but a full-blown pedestrian crossing is going to be a stretch for this year.”