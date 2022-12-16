Wexford

Wexford councillor concerned over housing Ukrainians in hotels – ‘Provision needs to be on a humanitarian basis rather than big money contracts’

Padraig Byrne

THE practice of handing out big money contracts to hotels, guesthouses and former nursing homes to accommodate Ukrainian refugees came under scrutiny at the December meeting of Wexford County Council.

Sinn Féin councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin raised the issue, referencing a Wexford People article which stated that well over €5 million in contracts had been awarded to providers across Wexford for the purpose of accommodating those fleeing war in Ukraine.

