Wexford councillor concerned over housing Ukrainians in hotels – ‘Provision needs to be on a humanitarian basis rather than big money contracts’

THE practice of handing out big money contracts to hotels, guesthouses and former nursing homes to accommodate Ukrainian refugees came under scrutiny at the December meeting of Wexford County Council.

Sinn Féin councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin raised the issue, referencing a Wexford People article which stated that well over €5 million in contracts had been awarded to providers across Wexford for the purpose of accommodating those fleeing war in Ukraine.

”I’m not sure that these large contracts are the way to go,” he said. “I think it would be a wiser strategy to make use of local homes to take in Ukrainian families. I know of a friend who registered interest in taking in Ukrainians around six months ago and they never even received a call back.

"I wonder would the Chief Executive be concerned about the impact that this strategy of awarding contracts to hotels and guesthouses will have on our tourism strategy in the summer of 2023? It’s a big concern in places like Courtown. I know that there wasn't one bed available there last summer and further contracts have been awarded since.

"I think provision (for Ukrainian refugees) needs to be more on a humanitarian basis rather than handing out big money contracts.”

While few councillors have chosen to publicly express them, there had been concerns that there were certain companies and businesses out there seeking to turn a profit off the back of what is a serious humanitarian crisis. Concerns are regularly muttered regarding businesses buying up hotels and guesthouses with the sole purpose of obtaining contracts to house Ukrainian refugees there.

In response to Cllr Ó Súilleabháin, Chief Executive of Wexford County Council Tom Enright conceded that there are concerns in relation to the impact that the ongoing Ukrainian crisis will have on tourism in Wexford.

"It is of concern," he said. We saw the impacts last year. There has been a move to find alternative accommodation. We very much welcome a new initiative for second homes, which has risen from €400 to €800 per month. We’ve had some decent interest in the scheme in recent weeks (Director of Services Amanda Byrne says around 25 people have come forward).

“Hotel accommodation is very much only a short term solution.”

Cllr Ó Súilleabháin replied: “Well I can tell you, there is concern in Courtown. People are reluctant to voice those concerns, but they are there.”

“We have heard those concerns too,” Mr Enright replied, before the conversation moved on.