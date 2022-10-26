Wexford Councillor calls on the church to play more active role in combatting homelessness – ‘What would Jesus do?’

INDEPENDENT councillor Davy Hynes has called on the Catholic Church to play a greater role in tackling homelessness by opening up some of its many buildings to those seeking shelter.

While discussing the topic of homelessness at a meeting of Wexford Borough Council, Cllr Hynes argued that the church could have a positive role to play in the housing crisis.

"Have the churches ever been approached,” he asked council officials. “I mean they have a lot of buildings around the place. Jesus always talked about feeding the hungry and looking after the poor. It seems to me that opening their doors would be in line with what the church should be doing.

"This crisis is getting worse by the week. There’s no end to it. We’re seeing children left homeless. At the end of the day, young children are being victimised here because of a situation that is completely outside of their control and because of decisions that are being made by people in plush offices up in D4.”