Wexford company shooting for the stars with history-making satellite

LATER this year history will be made when Ireland’s first ever satellite, EIRSAT-1, will be launched into space.

The satellite was designed and built by academic staff and students at UCD, however, it was a collaboration of industry partners that made the planned launch of the satellite possible.

One of the companies at the heart of the project and providing an integral component to ensure the satellite functions as it should is the Enniscorthy based antennae company, Laoglas.

While the business is arguably unfamiliar to many people in the Enniscorthy area the reality is that it’s at the cutting edge of modern communications technology and does business in around 120 different countries.

It’s involvement with the EIRSAT-1 project is not the first time the company has had it’s antennae sent into space as it has done work with the ESA before.

However, this time around the project is a just that bit more special because it will be the first ever Irish satellite sent into space and for the company’s Engineering Manager, Neil Woodhouse and its Director of Product Marketing, David Connolly, there is added pride in being involved in the project.

One of the first things that is immediately apparent is the enthusiasm both men have for their work.

The business in Enniscorthy is the company’s headquarters and there are around 30 people employed there, however, the business also has 10 other global facilities, including in America, and designs over 100 new products each year.

Speaking about the business Neil said that because it was founded by an Enniscorthy man that’s the reason the HQ is located in the town.

However, there is a manufacturing unit in Taiwan and the company interacts with other businesses that are on the cutting edge of technology.

"We have global offices but the headquarters has always been here in Enniscorthy and it’s from here that everything is organised,” said Neil.

The range of antennae the company designs and builds is vast and touring the facility, Neil outlined some of the work the business does.

“I’ve always been interested in figuring out how things work and taking things apart and seeing what components are involved," said Neil, whose background is in electronic engineering.

Because the company specialises in designing and manufacturing advanced RF components it has specialist equipment to carry out a wide range of physical and signal tests on its antennae.

One of the most striking things about the work being done in the facility is the vast range of components the business designs and builds.

They range from tiny, almost miniscule antennae, to larger units. People have a stereotypical image that springs to mind when hearing the word ‘antennae’ of something that has loads of things sticking out of it like dishes and aerials.

However, most of the antennae designed by the company look, to the lay person, like solid, flat tiles.

As David pointed out the company designs and builds antennae for every facet of industry except telecommunications. It was a point emphasised by Neil who said: “From the GPS satellite in your car to the wifi in your home, we can design those antennae.”

One of the significant aspects to the company’s work is that it designs solutions to a myriad of scenarios in-house.

When this publication visited the facility Neil spoke of projects such as designing antennae for satellite systems on motorbikes and of the complexity involved in working with materials that ordinarily are not conducive to facilitating wireless signals.

"It’s an aspect of the work that is challenging but also very satisfying because we look at the problem, or the vision that the client has, and then work out a solution," he said.

For the type of antennae that will be included on the Irish satellite, Neill said a lot of work would have gone into testing how it will work in a simulated environment to space.

However, there is also the physical aspect of what the satellite, and it’s internal components, will endure while it’s actually going into space.

"To be honest the actual work on that was probably done around two years ago because that's the kind of time frame that’s involved in something like that,” said Neil.

"Obviously, with something that is going to be sent into space it’s not just just a case of just sending it off because there are so many other things involved and other components and a lot of testing,” he added.

Because there is no specific college course for the specialised engineering that Taoglas excels at the company takes on interns who may be studying in fields such as electronic engineering.

“When they’re here we show them how to design antennae and many of them then come back to us for work once they’ve completed their studies,” said Neil.

"It all started with one antennae in 2004, and now we have hundreds of products in progress,” said David.

The company is currently involved in around 1,000 different projects and both men said what’s exciting about the upcoming satellite project is the fact it will mean being part of something historic when it's launched.

"It does make it that bit special,” said Neil.

"It’s nice to be part of it and it's also nice to think that a company based in Enniscorthy can be involved in something so significant.”

The latter point is a very important one and when the EIRSAT-1 satellite enters earth’s orbit later this year it will have a bit of the Model County on board.