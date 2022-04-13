Wexford company Pure Oil proves that people matter at HR awards

Wexford Company, Pure Oil Ltd was a finalist in the most prestigious human resources awards in Ireland, the annual Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) Human Resources Awards. The awards, which showcase the best in the HR and people profession in Ireland, were held in the Round Room of the Mansion House in Dublin.

There were 11 categories designed to address the areas and trends impacting the people profession. Applicants were encouraged to reflect the CIPD principles by demonstrating that work matters, people matter and professionalism matters.

The Pure Oil entry, entitled ‘Creating a Winning Team through a Culture of Engagement’, was shortlisted in the Employee Empowerment and Trust category which demonstrated the measures organisations have taken to develop a culture that enhances employee involvement, engagement, and commitment in working towards the success of the business.

David Simmons, Director of Pure Oil Ltd, said they were thrilled with their achievement to get this far, and it was encouraging to see such good work being done in HR with people first and centre of every organisation. He took the opportunity to congratulate the winners in their category- Spark Innovation Programme in collaboration with Health Innovation Hub Ireland.



