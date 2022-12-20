Wexford community groups to receive €1m in funding

TWELVE community groups around County Wexford are to share funding of €1m to help improve their facilities and services for the areas they serve.

Minister James Browne confirmed the allocation under the new Community Centre Investment Fund which he said represents the largest ever capital investment in upgrading community centres.

The money will be used to upgrade, renovate and refurbish community centres, parish halls, scouts clubs, and sports complexes across the county.

Minister Browne said the funding will “greatly benefit” from this massive boost in funding to support essential development works.

“I’m particularly pleased that Enniscorthy FDYS will benefit from a grant worth €82,190.48,” said Min Browne.

“This investment will truly prove to be transformative as the funds will go towards a major upgrade of the community centre facilities on the Island Road,” he added. “I regularly visit FDYS Enniscorthy and I am acutely aware of the good work they do in supporting young people and including new Irish communities in the town.”

Min Browne also expressed delight that the money will benefit the communities the various groups work in who, he said, “are always doing their best to stir community spirit by creating a space for their community to gather to celebrate social events, sports, and the arts”.

He welcomed the spread of allocations with money going to various locations around the county.

Min Browne said the announcement “gives further evidence of the Government’s commitment to investing in community projects that will have a real and lasting difference in Co Wexford”.

“I’m delighted to confirm the funding announcements and I will continue to work with Government colleagues to invest in important Co Wexford projects,” he said.

The community groups set to receive the funding include: Castlebridge Community Hall (€19,337.50); Terrerath Muintir na Tire Community Council (€25,000); FDYS (€82,190.48); St Joseph’s Community Centre Company Ltd (€80,500.95); Bree Community Development Group Company Ltd (€61,375.68); Wexford Arts Centre Company Ltd (€100,000); Barntown Community Centre Company Ltd (€100,000); Kilmuckridge Memorial Hall Community Enterprise CLG (€28,975); Our Lady’s Island Community Development Company Ltd (€100,000); 1st Wexford (New Ross) Sea Scouts (€178,755.35); Taghmon Integrated Local Development Team Company Ltd (€107,391.40) and Rosslare Community Development Association Company Ltd (€130,625).