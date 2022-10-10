Wexford

Wexford community comes together to raise almost €6,000 for young Ben O’Rourke

Nicola, Ben and James O'Rourke at the Fundraiser for Ben O'Rourke in Sinnotts Bar, Wexford. Expand
At the presentation of a cheque for €5780 for Bishopswater boy Ben O' Rourke - fin Sinnotts Bar recently.Billy Codd, Liam Sinnott, Ben O'Rourke, his mum Nicola, Wayne Rogan and Johnny McManus. Expand
Cheque presentation of €300.00 for Ben's Sino Fundraiser held in Sinnotts Bar recently. Billy Codd, Ben O'Rourke, his mum Nicola and Wayne Rogan Expand
Dianne Leniston and Lorraine Sludds at the Fundraiser for Ben O' Rourke in Sinnotts Bar, Wexford. Expand
Bernice Gleeson, Michelle McManus and Denise Leniston at the Fundraiser for Ben O' Rourke in Sinnotts Bar, Wexford. Expand
Deirdre Mallon, Emma Leahy and Darren McManus at the Fundraiser for Ben O' Rourke in Sinnotts Bar, Wexford. Expand
Niamh Hatchett and Franko McManus at the Fundraiser for Ben O' Rourke in Sinnotts Bar, Wexford. Expand
Rebecca, Bonner and Caroline Sheil at the Fundraiser for Ben O' Rourke in Sinnotts Bar, Wexford. Expand
Lynn Flood, Claire Richardson, Ane Marie Rossiter, Ciara Rossiter, Daisey Frayne, Susan Nolan and Lisa Byrne at the Fundraiser for Ben O' Rourke in Sinnotts Bar, Wexford. Expand
Lorraine Cullen and Sean Beaver at the Fundraiser for Ben O' Rourke in Sinnotts Bar, Wexford. Expand
Assumpta Hore, Amy Walker, Susan Walker and Shirley Wilson at the Fundraiser for Ben O' Rourke in Sinnotts Bar, Wexford. Expand

Nicola, Ben and James O'Rourke at the Fundraiser for Ben O'Rourke in Sinnotts Bar, Wexford.

At the presentation of a cheque for €5780 for Bishopswater boy Ben O' Rourke - fin Sinnotts Bar recently.Billy Codd, Liam Sinnott, Ben O'Rourke, his mum Nicola, Wayne Rogan and Johnny McManus.

Cheque presentation of €300.00 for Ben's Sino Fundraiser held in Sinnotts Bar recently. Billy Codd, Ben O'Rourke, his mum Nicola and Wayne Rogan

Dianne Leniston and Lorraine Sludds at the Fundraiser for Ben O' Rourke in Sinnotts Bar, Wexford.

Bernice Gleeson, Michelle McManus and Denise Leniston at the Fundraiser for Ben O' Rourke in Sinnotts Bar, Wexford.

Deirdre Mallon, Emma Leahy and Darren McManus at the Fundraiser for Ben O' Rourke in Sinnotts Bar, Wexford.

Niamh Hatchett and Franko McManus at the Fundraiser for Ben O' Rourke in Sinnotts Bar, Wexford.

Rebecca, Bonner and Caroline Sheil at the Fundraiser for Ben O' Rourke in Sinnotts Bar, Wexford.

Lynn Flood, Claire Richardson, Ane Marie Rossiter, Ciara Rossiter, Daisey Frayne, Susan Nolan and Lisa Byrne at the Fundraiser for Ben O' Rourke in Sinnotts Bar, Wexford.

Lorraine Cullen and Sean Beaver at the Fundraiser for Ben O' Rourke in Sinnotts Bar, Wexford.

Assumpta Hore, Amy Walker, Susan Walker and Shirley Wilson at the Fundraiser for Ben O' Rourke in Sinnotts Bar, Wexford.

A community fundraiser for a Wexford boy Ben O’Rourke who was born with a rare neurological disorder, succeeded in raising almost €6,000 for equipment to make his daily life more comfortable.

St Joseph’s GAA Club joined forces with Sinnotts Bar in Distillery Road to organise a breakfast and a barbecue with live music in aid of Ben’s Sino Journey and both events were very well-supported by the local community, realising a total of €5.850 which was proudly presented to  Ben’s parents Nicola and James of Bishopswater.

Four-year-old Ben, who is James and Nicola’s youngest son is one of only 26 children in the world to have been diagnosed with the complex genetic condition which causes intellectual disability, weakness in the leg muscles, reduced vision and developmental delays.

Ben is unable to walk and relies on a wheelchair which doesn’t recline to allow him to lie back and sleep. When officers in St Joseph’s heard that he needed a special buggy which is only available in the UK as well as a changing bed and other equipment, they teamed up with Liam Sinnott of Sinnotts Bar to host two enjoyable weekend fundraisers to help the family out.

St Joseph’s chairman Wayne Rogan and Liam Sinnott declared themselves delighted with the amount raised and extended a big thanks to everyone who turned up to support the events and all those who helped to make them a success.

