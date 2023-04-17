Wexford Comhairle na nÓg take part in biannual national showcase

Over 500 young people involved in Comhairle na nÓg, including members from Wexford, gathered at Croke Park stadium recently to showcase and celebrate their wide range of achievements and be inspired by a host of speakers and entertainers.

The National Showcase is a biannual event that highlights the work of the members of Comhairle na nÓg and how young people have had their voices heard on policies, services and issues that impact on their lives.

The event gave the 31 Comhairle na nÓg groups the opportunity to exhibit their work and engage directly with local and national decision makers to inform them about the topics and issues that are important to them.

Speaking about the event, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “The National Showcase is about recognising the valuable work of Comhairle na nÓg and its contribution to the lives of so many young people around the country. It gives me great hope to witness the enthusiasm and commitment of the young people involved, who should have their voices heard on a wide range of policies and issues.

“The Government recognises the valuable work of Comhairle na nÓg and we are committed to ensuring that young people continue to be engaged in decision-making that affects them.”

Roderic O’Gorman, Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth said; “Comhairle na nÓg plays a huge role in ensuring the voices of young people are heard around the country and its members have made great strides over the years, both at a local and national level. Today’s gathering is especially important in order to celebrate the achievements of Comhairle na nÓg and the tremendous impact of the work being done.”

Radio and television personality Doireann Garrihy led proceedings during the day along with hosting a panel of young people to discuss how they have had the opportunity to engage with decision makers and influence decision making through Comhairle na nÓg. The Dublin Gospel Choir provided the entertainment with renditions of well known songs.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Minister Roderic O’Gorman and government officials addressed the large gathering of young people as well as reaffirming their commitment to ensuring they are listening to the important issues discussed and raised by them.