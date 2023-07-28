Wexford children are being left high and dry as school bus tickets are withdrawn

Concerned parents and students pictured during the meeting with local represenatatives in the Ashdown Park Hotel to discuss the distribution of the school bus tickets for the comingh school year. Pic: Jim Campbell

Some school transport tickets for pupils are being withdrawn by Bus Éireann, plunging parents into a difficult dilemma this September, according to a Wexford coucillor.

Fianna Fáil councillor Joe Sullivan said the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan “spends all his time telling us to use public transport” to reduce the emission of fossil fuels.

“He is telling us out of one side of his mouth to use public transport, but at the same time is withdrawing concessionary tickets from schoolchildren, thereby putting cars back on the road. The one way to take cars off the road in relation to getting children to and from school, is to put on buses,” said Mr Sullivan.

A 52-seater bus takes 52 cars off the road, he said. “I cannot understand the logic. I’m searching for the logic within the way the Transport Department are working in relation to that.”

Mr Sullivan said he has been approached by at least five to seven people who have come to him, concerning tickets that have been withdrawn. “This situation arose last year as well.”

Parents will be forced to drive children to school if the situation persists, and “it’s just wrong.” The onus is to put a bus on the road to take the cars off the road, stressed Mr Sullivan. The Department of Transport and the Minister are “not fulfilling their obligations,” he said.

Mr Sullivan said he was satisfied that Gorey is no different from the rest of Ireland in experiencing this problem.

Mr Sullivan called on the Minister to provide a bus seat for every child attending school. “This is about giving leadership in relation to reducing the volume of traffic on our roads at school time, and the amount of cars operating in the vicinity of schools at the critical times, creating congestion and increasing the carbon footprint for the country.”

Mr Sullivan asked: “why has this terror to be struck into every family every year? Are we going to get a ticket or are we not going to get a ticket? Some kids get a ticket, some kids don’t. A child who has been getting a ticket for three years, loses out on the fourth year.”

This type of scenario is “not good enough.” Any child residing beyond a three-kilometer radius of their school, who wishes to avail of a school bus seat, should have it provided by the State as part of the effort to reduce the carbon footprint, insisted Mr Sullivan.

Bus Éireann operates the school transport scheme on behalf of the Department of Education, said a spokesperson.

“Already a large number of school transport tickets for 2023/4 have issued in the Gorey area. We continue to process applications and to arrange transport for eligible, on-time applicants, as is usual during the summer months. Tickets will continue to issue to families in the coming weeks.

“Under the terms of the scheme, a child is eligible for school transport where they reside no less than 3.2km from their nearest primary school or 4.8km from their closest post-primary school establishment, and they have paid or entered their medical card details on time.”

The spokesperson added that more than 700 tickets were issued for Gorey and surrounding areas. “We are currently tendering for some larger vehicles and additional buses. A very small number of tickets have been refunded, none of which were either eligible or paid on time.”

The majority of tickets are being issued, and there is a “small number” of routes which are oversubscribed, she added.

Caroline Dixon’s daughter is transferring from a primary school to secondary school, and wants to attend Gorey Community College in September from a rural area of Castletown.

The family paid for a ticket within the Bus Éireann system, but received an email saying they weren’t being offered a ticket this time. “It was based on the Eircode,” Caroline told the Gorey Guardian.

“You are either eligible or concessionary, and the concessionary ones are based on your Eircode. A lot of our neighbours, who would have been concessionary, are on the bus route. Last year, when Bus Éireann offered the free tickets, a lot of people applied for them, but don’t ride the bus, so that has flipped the whole system.”

Bus Eireann uses an Eircode system that doesn’t tally with the school areas, said Caroline, meaning that her child is eligible to get the bus to Arklow, not Gorey.

Just up the road, her neighbours managed to get a bus ticket for Gorey. “There is no rhythm or rhyme to determining who is eligible or concessionary,” said Caroline.

Bus Éireann uses a computerised automated system which states that applicants have either applied too late or don’t meet the criteria.

Caroline’s house is about 9km from the school, well above the 4.8km criteria. “We paid up front in time. Now we’re being told that we won’t have a ticket.” Driving her daughter to school in Gorey isn’t feasible given that she works in Bray, she said.

Additionally, out of the three bus routes serving her daughter’s school, the system doesn’t allow Caroline to drive a short distance to drop her daughter at another one of the routes serving Gorey from her home. “Again, it comes back to the algorithm of your Eircode.”

“We got a final email from them last week, saying all the seats are taken, and we will refund your money.”

At least five or six other parents near her are in the same position, added Caroline.

Emer Russell, Principal of Scoil Ghormáin Naofa in Castletown, stated: “It was with great disappointment that I learned of the failure of Bus Éireann to provide three of our outgoing students with a ticket for the school bus to their new post primary school in Gorey.

“As a feeder school of Gorey Community School, I feel that incoming pupils should be guaranteed a ticket to their school. Access to education has now been made significantly more difficult for these pupils.

“The fact that their post primary school is not within walking distance of these pupils’ homes should guarantee them a place on a school bus. If there are not sufficient places on one bus, then a second bus service must be provided. There is a presumption here that parents will make alternative arrangements, however this is not always possible. Moreover, Bus Éireann did not ask whether alternative arrangements could be made.

“The very curt letter received by the parents lacks any empathy or support. This should be a service that provides school transport and therefore access to education for all. I urge Bus Éireann to examine their provisions and resolve this significant issue for the girls and their families.”