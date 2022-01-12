Wexford charities share in €34,500 windfall from St Iberius Christmas Fast

At the presentation of cheques to charities in St Iberius Church were (l to r): Jack Brunton, Marina Gambold and Aideen Moran from Ozanam House; Peter Hudson and Jim Goggin from Meals on Wheels; Reverend Canon Arthur Minion; Pauline Ennis, Wexford Women's Refuge; Wexford Parish Administrator, Father Billy Swan; Laura Lawlor, Wexford Rape Crisis; Una Doherty, Hope Cancer Support Centre; Elizabeth O' Sullivan, Wexford Hospice Homecare; Brian McGonagle, St Vincent de Paul Society and Reverend Conor O' Reilly.

Seven Wexford charities have received a welcome financial boost from local clergymen Reverend Arthur Minion and Father Billy Swan who shared out the €34,500 donated to them by the public during their four-day Christmas fast outside St. Iberius Church.

A lion’s share of the money raised – $16,500 – was handed over to the Wexford branch of the St. Vincent de Paul Society while €3,000 each was given to Wexford Rape Crisis Centre, Wexford Women’s Refuge, Wexford Hospice Homecare, Ozanam House men’s hostel, the Hope cancer support centre in Enniscorthy and Wexford Meals on Wheels.

“It seemed the fairest way. We have always given around half of the proceeds to St Vincent de Paul and that is what we believe the public would wish” , said Reverend Minion who completed his 10th and last Christmas fast this year, as he is moving to the Birr Group of Parishes in the Diocese of Killaloe in February.

For Father Swan, who was appointed to the position of Wexford Parish Administrator last February, it was his first time taking part in the ecumenical fast which was started by the late Canon Norman Ruddock as a two-day event in 1991, and has raised upwards of €800,000 for charities during the past 30 years.

The festive fast has realised €40,000 to €50,000 over the last number of years with €40,650 donated during the pandemic year of 2020 and the highest ever amount in 2019 at €54,660.

While still a very substantial amount for a four-day fundraiser , the 2021 figure was down, as the event unfortunately entered a second year of Covid social-distancing with the clergymen separated from the passing public by a perspex screen.

Heightened concerns over the widespread Omicron variant and extended heavy rain, especially on Christmas Eve may have been contributory factors.

Representatives of the recipient charities gathered at St. Iberius Church on Wednesday morning to happily accept cheques totalling €34,500 from Reverend Minion and Father Swan and to thank them sincerely for their sacrifice and generosity on behalf of so many worthy causes.