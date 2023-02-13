Wexford chamber praise New Ross council's work

A commitment to work together on key projects in New Ross over the coming year was agreed upon at a meeting between County Wexford Chamber and New Ross Municipal District on Wednesday.

Representing the chamber were acting CEO Emma Dunphy, vice president Lorcan Kinsella and director Marry Browne.

Mr Kinsella thanked former New Ross Muicipal District manager Mick McCormack for all his work in driving New Ross on over recent years.

"We have worked very, very closely with Mick and he has been a fantastic guy to work with. Any time we asked him to sit down with us and give us updates at our own district committee meetings we attended and has been very, very welcoming.”

Mr Kinsella said the chamber look forward to working with the new manager, Alan Fitzhenry, adding that there are very exciting times ahead for the town.