Wexford camera woman who worked on The Banshees of Inisherin says Oscar nominations give huge hope to young Irish filmmakers starting out.

Leah O' Toole (left) with Sam Hayes on the set of The Banshees of Inisherin on Achill Island.

A whole new generation of young Irish filmmakers will take inspiration from the success of The Banshees of Inisherin in this year’s Academy Award nominations, according to 26-year old Wexford woman Leah O’ Toole who worked as a camera trainee on the production.

O’ Toole who grew up in Kilrane and is now based in Dublin, is listed in the credits of the Martin McDonagh movie which has received nine Oscar nominations, having worked on Banshees during the time it was filmed on Achill Island.

“I am not surprised this film has done so well and I was bursting with pride to see the amount of Irish talent getting recognised at this year’s Oscars”, she said.

"”It gives such inspiration and hope to a filmmaker like myself who is only starting out.”

She got the job through networking on other film projects she worked on and said she was “overjoyed” when she received the call. “I knew from the get-go that this was going to be such a great project to be a part of.

"It was just incredible to be on the team. As a trainee, you are there to learn and it was an absolute dream to be on set with people of such high stature. Achill Island is indescribably stunning and even though the terrain made it a physically challenging shoot, the views never disappointed. It was very exciting to see actors that I have grown up watching on the screen and how they work. “

O’ Toole’s first love was dancing, a passion she discovered at the age of three as a student of the Wexford School of Ballet and Modern Dance, also joining the Sheila Grace Dance School and attending drama classes with Olga Conway.

After finishing school, she studied for an honours degree in dance from the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance at the University of Limerick.

Thanks to her dad Paul, she also developed an interest in photography and while creating dance films during her time in UL, she discovered a love of film, going on to obtain a Masters in Film Production and Direction at the Huston School of Film at the National University of Ireland in Galway.

“It's because of him that I have had a camera in my hand since a very young age. I made by first ever film ‘A Day in the Life of Reid Dobson’ based on one of my mam Anna Stack’s students in Kilrane national school, where she has been overseeing the ASD unit for the past 14 years. That film got into the Wexford Film Festival in 2019.”

She made another film called 'On The Rocks' starring Noah Santana as part of the Rathmullen Film Festival challenge to make a two-minute film in two days. It also won the competition and was shown at the Screen Wexford Showcase this year.

During her time in Galway University O’ Toole worked as an extra because she wanted to be on a film set and was an extra in productions such as The Last Duel, Normal People and Modern Love.

But it wasn’t until she took place in Screen Wexford’s Passport to Production course that she managed to get into the film industry as a Camera Assistant Trainee.

"The Camera Department was always where I wanted to be. I’ve been working as a Camera Assistant Trainee for two years now on various projects that have been filming in Ireland such as Disenchanted, The Wonder and The Banshees of Inisherin.”

She is currently working on her own short film for which she received a Screen Wexford Young Voices Bursary in 2022 which supports emerging filmmakers with production finance and equipment as well as professional mentoring.

"Woman of the Rebellion” is set in Wexford during the War of Independence and is based on a true story. “I have a fantastic team doing this project with me. We will film in Wexford in February and I am very excited about the prospects for this short piece”, she said.