Wexford business served with Closure Order after rodent droppings discovered on food shelving and near fridges

Mouse droppings were discovered throughout the premises, leading to a closure order being issued.

A Wexford business was ordered to close by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) after failing to take action despite being notified of “rodent activity” on three separate occasions over the course of a year.

A report published by the FSAI found that Kiely’s Centra in Killinick “failed to take the necessary remedial action to resolve the ongoing pest infestation which includes appropriate rodent proofing”.

In the report, an inspector noted that mice droppings were observed on the floor under equipment throughout the premises, under a freezer and shelving in the main corridor between the retail area and store rooms and also beside a retail fridge in the customer area.

Droppings were also observed the large food store on food shelving, as well as in the canteen area and in a secondary food store adjacent to the staff toilets.

Issuing the closure order, the FSAI inspector said: “Rodent infestation is an extremely serious issue with potentially grave consequences and health implications. Mice carry food poisoning bacteria and can contaminate food and food surfaces that they come into contact with.”

It was noted that management were made aware of rodent activity on three separate occasions – January 4, 2021; November 26, 2021 and January 14, 2022 – but they failed to take the appropriate action.

It was noted that the building was not sufficiently rodent proofed, with gaps existing at the base of three external doors and a hole noted in an external wall. Gaps were also noted in two external wall vents and “a drain in the deli area was not adequately pest proofed”.

"Pests have open access to the loft space,” the report continued. “as the roof has not been finished in many areas. Failure to adequately pest proof the premises is allowing pest access and allowing the circulation of pests throughout the building.”

It was also noted that food debris and grease was observed on the floor of the deli area and that "unnecessary clutter” was hindering pest monitoring and cleaning.

The closure order was issued on January 19 and the store has now re-opened to customers having closed for a couple of days to finally take the necessary actions.