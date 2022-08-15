Wexford business owner who helped at scene of fatal crash commends emergency response – ‘It’s just an awful tragedy’

ONE of the first people on the scene of a road crash which claimed the life of a 31-year-old Wexford man late on Sunday night has commended the actions of the emergency services who responded to the horrific scene.

The tragic incident took place on the R733 just outside the entrance to popular café and wedding venue Murphy’s Barn. Owner Sinead O’Mahony was one of the first on the scene and spoke with and comforted the driver of the vehicle until the paramedics arrived.

"I was in the house doing some paperwork at the time,” she said. “I heard a thud that sounded like a car door closing outside and I assumed it was my son coming in. When I went outside then I saw lights on the road and I went up to see what was going on.”

She was confronted with a grim scene. A badly damaged Ford pickup truck stood stationary on the road with the lifeless body of a 31-year-old male inside. The driver had emerged from the vehicle and those who were first on the scene were already on the phone with the emergency services.

"I never dreamt I’d happen upon something like this," Sinead said. “There was one girl there already on the phone to the ambulance and they were asking if the people involved were moving and conscious. There was a person on the road and I was concerned about him, so I stayed with him and kept him talking until the ambulance came. He had a bad gash on his head, but by the end he got up and walked away.

"The engine was smoking a bit, so we went and got a fire extinguisher, just to make sure that the whole thing didn’t go up. People passing by were brilliant. There was two lads lifted the poor man’s head and put a pillow under it and put a duvet over him. The kindness of strangers was unbelievable.

"To see a young lad dead there on the road, it’s just awful,” she said. “There’s some poor family absolutely devastated today.”

Sinead was particularly fulsome in her praise of the paramedics, gardaí and fire fighters who attended a difficult scene.

"I’ve never been involved in a situation like this before, but I’ve never seen anything like how the gardaí, ambulance and fire service handled it,” she said. “They were absolutely amazing. The kindness they showed, even to those of us who just happened on the scene was just unreal. Some of those guys were out there right away at 10.30 p.m. and they were still there this morning. We brought them out some teas and coffees.

"I will never forget the kindness of those who were at the scene. They were just brilliant. These people never know what they’re going to be called out to and some of them were there for 12 hours.”

In terms of the crash itself, Sinead doesn’t know what happened. The stretch of road has seen quite a few fatalities over the years.

"It was a fine night and it was dry at that stage," she said. “It’s just an awful tragedy. The car was very badly damaged at one side. You wouldn’t even recognise what kind of vehicle it was.”

As a mark of respect, Murphy’s Barn remained closed on Monday as the local community took stock of another young life lost on that stretch of road.

"It just wouldn’t feel right opening today knowing that a few hours ago a man was dead on the road outside,” Sinead said. “The best time to do the right thing is at the right time.”