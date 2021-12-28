Wexford Bus offer sympathies to victim following fatal crash on M11 motorway in Wicklow

Brendan Crowley, Managing Director of Wexford Bus, has offered his sympathies to the family of the man who died in Monday night’s crash on the M11.

The driver, a male in his thirties, was killed after a collision between a car and bus – operated by Wexford Bus – in Rathnew on Monday night.

“We are very thankful that there were no serious injuries to our driver or any of the passengers. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the young man who lost his life. We will continue to assist the Gardai with their investigations,” said Mr Crowley.

The accident happened at 9.50 p.m. on the M11 southbound carriageway between junction 16 at Wicklow and junction 17 at Rathnew.

It is understood that the driver of the car was travelling in the wrong direction on the road when the collision occurred. A number of passengers on board the Wexford Bus also had to be treated for minor wounds, including bloody noses and cuts and bruises.

Fire Service units from Wicklow town and Rathdrum both attended the scene, along with the National Ambulance Service and the Gardai.

A witness to the accident’s aftermath said: “The people on board the bus were very shook up by the incident. They were understandably panicked, but fortunately none of them had any serious injuries.”

The main M11 Southbound lane between Junction 16 and 17 was closed with local diversions in place. Forensic Collision Investigators remained at the scene on Tuesday morning, and the road was reopened later the same morning.

The identity of the driver killed in the accident hasn’t yet been released, but it is understood he was living elsewhere in County Wicklow.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Wicklow Garda Station can be contacted on (0404) 67107.