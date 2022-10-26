Wexford boxer Niall Kennedy hangs up his gloves for medical reasons – ‘It’s hard. This is all I’ve known for 31 years’

Thirty-one years after first stepping into the ring at Gorey Boxing Club as an eager young athlete, Gorey boxer Niall Kennedy has announced that he is hanging up his gloves.

While it was a moment that the champion always knew would come eventually, he hadn’t expected it to be a decision that was made for him. He certainly didn’t expect it to arrive so soon. Indeed, “Boom Boom Baz” had his sights set on the next big thing – the ‘Time to go again – Rising out of the Ashes’ professional boxing card in Dublin on November 19. However, a visit to the hospital last Thursday and a reflection on his priorities led him to announce his retirement from the sport that has been all he has known for 31 years.

"I’d been training flat out for the fight on November 19. Training had been going really well. Everything had been going really well but unfortunately, the brain scans read a different story. It was taken out of my hands,” explained the 38-year-old from Willow Park. “I was sent for an assessment with a neurologist and he wasn’t satisfied. I had explained to him that it was a dream to have a picture of my little man in the ring with me and he more or less said to me, ‘I would much rather you be able to hold a conversation with your son in 20 years’. That sort of put things into perspective.”

While Niall was given the clean bill of health for now, his medical team were concerned about changes in his brain, which they said would become problematic and irreparable should he continue to fight.

"It happens with age and I knew I was in the twilight in my career anyway. It just put the fast forward button on it I suppose.”

Just days after this discussion, this major plot change is still raw for Niall. However, the support of his family including wife Niamh from Enniscorthy and son M.J. has helped him to grapple with his new reality.

“My wife has been amazing and my family have been so supportive as well. To be honest with you though, being around the little lad is putting things in perspective the most,” he said. “It’s hard now because this is all I’ve known for 31 years. I am sure clarity will come in the coming weeks, but the most important thing is being safe and watching my little man growing up.

The little man arriving five years ago was the most special day of my life so it is more important to be there for him."

Since announcing his departure from boxing online, Niall has received widespread support, including that of some of his own heroes such as Wayne McCullough and Seamus McDonagh.

“Seeing people like that reach out is unbelievable. Wayne McCullough has been phenomenal. He has been lovely. For an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion to be showing the time, it is amazing. But boxing is a very small pool of people and they’re just good-natured men,” he said. “I suppose an ex-boxer is the only person who understands what this is like. It’s a big void.”

On reflecting on a life in the ring, Niall can pick out many highlights, but there are a few that come out on top. Landing the USA New England Heavyweight Title in a win against Alexis Santos in 2017 is one of these.

“The New England title was a massive occasion, just an occasion that I wasn’t really expecting. Alexis Santos was ranked number 36 in the world and I was being looked at as a warm-up fight for him to be honest with you but thank God it worked out and I got a result,” he said.

Being ranked one of the top 30 boxers in the world, all while working full-time as a Garda in Wicklow, is another highlight, he said, adding that he is extremely grateful to An Garda Siochana for supporting him as he chased his dream.

However, while he has a huge number of sporting successes under his belt, it is the friendships and support that Niall mentions first when asked about his career highlights.

“I was very lucky that Gorey Boxing Club looked after me, from a boxing point of view but also, through friendship. When my own mental health was really bad, Chairman Darren O’Toole, Hagler Murray and Aidan Daly pulled me back and got me back on the straight and narrow,” he said.

It was during an interview with Off the Ball Sports that Niall opened up about living with Bipolar Disorder to the public for the first time. His story was met with a huge amount of support, he said, and led many people with similar experiences to share their own story with him.

Niall struggled “massively” with his own mental health as a teenager but, as there was little talk about mental health at that time, he said he was completely unaware of what he was experiencing. He credits family friend and doctor, Brian O’ Doherty with helping him to turn his life around.

“I am very lucky. Dr Brian O’ Doherty is a close family friend and the man saved my life by seeing little triggers. I am really blessed by that,” he said. “Unfortunately, I lost two very close friends to suicide. There is a thing called contagion and I was definitely caught up in that for a long time. It was the only way I saw the end story. Thank God, I am very lucky. I have a really supportive family and great wife. My sister has always been extremely close to me as well.”

Niall’s own experiences with mental illness and a desire to help others led him to get involved with the Talk to Tom initiative, Headspace – a website aimed at offering young people support with their mental health. As he looks towards his next move, he is considering setting up an initiative to support young people with their mental health.

"I have been thinking about this for a while because I knew I was in the twilight of my career,” he said. “I have been very lucky that a lot of great and really talented young people have contacted me who have been struggling. I just think there’s a market there for it.”

"I have done a lot of courses in relation to mental health but I’m not a trained counsellor so I can only show the things I’ve learned such as the benefits of exercise, the benefits of positive activities.”

Niall said that the initiative will be similar to Headspace and also linked to Talk to Tom.

"All of these are pie in the sky ideas until I formulate a plan,” he said. “Even down to the governance of it… I’ve been getting boxed in the head for the last 31 years so I’ll need help with that!”

In the meantime, Niall is focused on getting back into his routine, which includes family life and work as a community Garda in Wicklow. While his boxing career may be coming to an end, he plans to carry forward his exercise routine, along with some important lessons he has learned through boxing.

"One thing I’ve learned is to surround yourself with good people. Boxing is a very dog-eat-dog world," he said. “I was very lucky. Paschal Collins was my manager and trainer from the start. Whenever I needed any other help, I stuck with the people I knew all my life.”

Honesty is another value Niall said he will continue to carry with him.

Landing state titles in Massachusetts and New England led Niall to make a big name for himself Stateside, while he his career has also given him the opportunity to travel the globe. However, no matter where he has been, he has always kept his hometown of Gorey close – literally.

“I always had ‘hashtag Willow Park’ and ‘Gorey Boxing’ on my shorts. I’m a proud Willow Park man I suppose,” he laughed.

"My head is fried after these past few days but I just want to thank everyone, particularly the people of Gorey and my sponsors because they were amazing to me. It was an extremely enjoyable journey. I shared the bill in the TD Garden with Katie Taylor in 2018 and for 25 people to come from Gorey to Boston to see me was unbelievable.”

"I want to thank the people of Gorey, full stop.”

In the days following his retirement announcement, Chairperson of Gorey Boxing Club and one of Niall’s former coaches, Darren O’Toole said that Niall was a credit to the club and to his community.

“We are incredibly proud of how Baz has carried himself in his boxing career, both amateur and professional. He's been an absolute credit to Gorey Boxing Club and the town of Gorey as a whole. I was lucky enough to travel to Boston when he boxed on the massive show with Katie Taylor and BooBoo Andrade – two world champions on a massive, massive show. It was a surreal experience, and unbelievable for a man from a small town in Wexford,” he said. “I know he's disappointed now but I think he'll look back and realise how gifted he was to have so many unbelievable occasions. We wish him every luck in the future, and would love to see him back coaching where it all started at Esmonde Street Gorey.”