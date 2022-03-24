Wexford Borough Council taking legal advice on outdoor dining “eyesore” in Cornmarket

Wexford Borough District Council is taking legal advice in relation to an outdoor dining area beside the Thomas Moore Tavern in Cornmarket which has been branded an “eyesore” by councillors and local townspeople.

There has been a widespread negative public reaction to the structure which was built following the granting of a three-year “tables and chairs” licence by the Council which went partly into “committee” for a discussion on the issue on Wednesday afternoon.

District Manager Angela Laffan responded to complaints from councillors about the roofed outdoor area beside the pub and restaurant by stating that drawings were submitted as part of a licence application which was granted in June 2021.

“To be fair, I don’t think any of us appreciated the scale of what is there now, that that is what was intended there. From a planning point of view we need to seek legal opinion on it. We are at that stage at the moment and we will come back to you when we have legal advice”, she said.

Ms Laffan confirmed that a Section 254 licence was applied for an granted by the Council for tables and chairs at the location and drawings would have been submitted to the office as part of that process.

The licence granted to Seaview Entertainment, trading as the Thomas Moore Tavern, is for a three-year period from June 2021.

It is understood that some kind of ground structure was needed as the outdoor dining area is located on a sloping site and presented a more complicated challenge than many other outdoor dining areas around the town.

The licence was granted at the height of Covid, when the Council was keen to facilitate local hospitality businesses to continue trading during pandemic restrictions.

The Council meeting went into “committee” during a response to councillors on the issue by the Director of Services for Economic Development and Planning, Tony Larkin.

Cllr Tom Forde claims the structure has changed the area in a major way and has asked how it could have been put up without planning. “It’s important that we get clarity on it.”

He said he has received a large number of complaints and what most people are annoyed about is the permanent nature of it. “You have a lot of people who have been refused planning permission for large shed on their own properties and this is on a much larger scale. It’s more like an extension than an outdoor dining area.”

Cllr George Lawlor has questioned how it got to this point. “The original structure wasn’t suitable, so much so that we changed the alignment of the carriageway of the road to try and improve the sight lines.

"Did nobody say ‘hold on, if you are putting something semi-permanent there, you will have to come and talk to us and get our imprimatur.

"At the moment we have a permanent structure in the same place as the original structure. Did nobody question it then. I understand that this is a local business doing their best but what they have put there is not acceptable and it wasn’t acceptable the last time either.

"But we tolerated it because of the temporary nature of what was being asked of us at the time, when we were trying to get people back to work.”

Cllr Maura Bell said that apart from it being “an eyesore, it is a safety hazard and not just for people driving but for the many pedestrians who use that path to get to the bank.”

According to Cllr Leonard Kelly, it has “caused an awful lot of annoyance to a lot of people” and “everyone is agreed that what is there is not acceptable. It can’t stay the way it is.”

