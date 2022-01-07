Wexford Borough Council agrees to examine proposal to create public park in an unused walled garden in Cromwellsfort

An unused private walled garden in Cromswellsfort in Wexford town would make a fantastic public amenity, according to a local councillor who has called on the local authority to investigate the possibility of developing it into a park.

The garden, where a wall had to be removed by Wexford County Council recently, due to a public safety concern, was originally part of Cromwellsfort estate.

"The wall issue has been resolved to the point where the public road has been reopened, but there is a beautiful garden there that ultimately I would like to see the Council taking over”, said Cllr John Hegarty.

"It’s a lovely area and I would like to see that land being accessible as a public amenity. The more green spaces and parks we have in town the better.

"I would propose this as a long-term project for the Council.”

Council Deputy Chief Executive Tony Larkin said he visited the site recently with Borough Engineer Sean Kavanagh and Senior Executive Planning Officer Tom Banville and he agreed it was a nice area that could make an attractive public facility.

He understood it was originally meant to be enjoyed by residents of Cromwellsfort housing estate but that seemed to have ceased.

He said public safety was the primary concern of the Council in carrying out the work in Cromwellsfort, but it would be quite reasonable to explore the explore the possibility of turning the garden into a public amenity.

However, Cllr Maura Bell asked if there was another use it could be put to as the land is not in the ownership of the Council and the town already has “a fantastic amenity “ in the acres of adjoining space in The Rocks.

But Cllr Tom Forde supported the idea and said it would be great to see if being developed as a public area.

Mr Larkin said he wouldn’t rule anything out but he would need to look at it in more detail. He would be hoping to have more information by Easter on the exact nature of what could be done.

"We are not going to take on a project that will cost a lot of money. The job of taking down the wall will have been done before Christmas and we may have an update by the next (January) meeting.