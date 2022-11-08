A boil water notice impacting more than 25,000 people served by the Wexford Town Water supply is to remain in place for a second week, Wexford County Council has confirmed.

Last week, Director of Services at Wexford County Council Eamonn Hore was optimistic that the boil water notice, which he said was a “precautionary measure”, could be lifted by midweek. However, despite having returned the required three clear water samples, Mr Hore has revealed that the notice is to remain in place as further concerns mount over persistent heavy rain playing havoc with the water supply.

"We have further clear crypto and giardia results from over the weekend,” Mr Hore said.

“However, the plant operation is very unstable, and we have notified Irish Water and the HSE of ongoing high turbidity issues.

“The raw water turbidity from the heavy rainfall was very poor over the weekend and caused difficulties with the treatment given the poor infrastructure at the water treatment plant.

“All efforts were made to ensure that water supply continued without interruption to the public. Our reservoirs were very low over the weekend and our priority was to ensure that water supply was maintained.

“Staff were on site all weekend to maintain supply however high turbidity was recorded. This was notified to Irish Water with a request to reissue communications around the Boil Water Notice in place for the town. The Boil Water notice will remain in place until turbidity levels are back below the regulatory level.

“The ongoing turbidity issues are as a result of the poor weather impacting raw water quality, lack of ph-control at the treatment plant and an aged plant that is not designed for the current Irish Water standards. The upgrade due to start in early 2023 will address the plant deficiencies so that it is resilient to changing weather conditions. Irish Water are sending additional people to the Newtown plant tomorrow to assist with the ongoing work at the plant. The BWN remains in place until the plant is back to normal operation and results remain clear. This may run into next week depending on progress at site.”

Wexford County Council and Irish Water first made the decision to implement the initial boil water notice last Wednesday evening, after samples taken from the Newtown Road Treatment Plant in town showed a detection of giardia. An emergency consultation with the HSE followed before the boil water notice was implemented across an area covering the vast majority of Wexford town and stretching right out as far as Taghmon.

While some people had complained via social media that the boil water notice had been issued too late and they were already sick having consumed water, Mr Hore said that this was unlikely and that no official complaints had been received. The consumption of water containing Giardia is known to cause diarrhoea, extreme abdominal cramps and gas.

"It’s totally unlikely,” he said. “If anyone is feeling ill, I would advise them to go to the doctor and tests can be carry out to ascertain if it was caused by the water.

"The situation is that Giardia was found on the filters at the treatment plant. It wasn’t actually found in the water supply. Water standards have increased in recent years, but in years gone by there wouldn’t have even been a requirement to issue a boil water notice. Really this was just precautionary.”

With extreme weather events seemingly on the rise, major questions are being asked of the water infrastructure in Wexford with boil water notices becoming a reasonably regular occurrence, particularly in the past year.

"I’m told that Irish Water hope to appoint a contractor to carry out work on the Newtown Road Treatment plant by Christmas,” Mr Hore said. “Work will then begin early next year. I’d imagine it would be a twelve month process at least. It could even run into the following year (2024), but hopefully we can prioritise the most urgent work so that we can eliminate the need for boil water notices.

"Of course, I wish things would happen quicker, but there are certain processes Irish Water has to go through.”

While the boil water notice is in place, all consumers on the Wexford Town Water supply must boil water, on a rolling boil for one minute, and allow to cool before consuming, using water in food preparation, brushing teeth or making ice.

To see if you are included in the notice, see the map attached or visit water.ie.