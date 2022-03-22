ELEVEN days after it was first introduced, Wexford County Council has confirmed that a boil water notice impacting in excess of 20,000 people from Wexford right out to Taghmon has been lifted with immediate effect.

The notice was put in place after the treatment plant once again struggled to deal with heavy rain, meaning that there was a risk of the water quality being compromised.

Some areas of town were subjected to a complete water outage for a period of more than 24 hours last week, as the boil water notice was issued for the whole town.

However, this afternoon (Tuesday), Wexford County Council has confirmed that: “Following consultation with Irish Water and the HSE the Boil Water Notice for Wexford town supply which also serves Barntown and Taghmon is to be lifted, effective immediately.

“The treatment plant is operating well and the water is compliant with Drinking Water Standards and is safe to drink. Thank you for your patience and understanding on this matter.”

The persistent water issues in Wexford town remain a source of great frustration locally, however, and pressure is being put on Irish Water to expedite improvement works slated to take place next year.