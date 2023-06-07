Wexford biodiversity projects receive €80,000 in funding

FOUR biodiversity projects in County Wexford have been allocated €80,718 in funding with three of the projects receiving €26,138 and the fourth receiving €2,304.

Welcoming the news, Minister James Browne said the funding is being allocated through the Local Biodiversity Action Fund (LBAF) which provides financial support to projects that support actions in the third National Biodiversity Action Plan (NBAP).

"This week is biodiversity week, and these four projects will develop our understanding of our county’s environment,” said Min Browne.

The three projects receiving the larger funding amounts include: the Development of a Tree and Hedgerow Policy for County Wexford; Phase 2 of a County Wetland Survey, and County Council Biodiversity Staff training.

Meanwhile, the Wexford Barn Owl Project is to receive a €2,304 recording grant to give naturalists the ability to develop a booklet as part of the project.

“I wish the four projects every success in the development of these very important biodiversity projects,” said Min Browne.

The overall funding announcement of €2.7m was made by Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD.

Min Noonan said €2.5m is being made available to local authorities to carry out biodiversity projects through the LBAF while €193,000 is being granted to the natural history recording community through the Small Recording Grants scheme.

"I’m especially delighted to announce funding of over €2.5m for 188 biodiversity projects,” said Min Noonan.

“The Local Biodiversity Action Fund is an enormously impactful scheme that supports local authorities and communities to deliver on Ireland’s national objectives for nature, from invasive species to habitat restoration to awareness-raising to surveys and monitoring work,” he added.

“As more and more Biodiversity Officers join the ranks of our local authorities, I know that the benefits for nature and people that this fund provides are only going to grow.”