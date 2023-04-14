Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.3°C Dublin

Wexford B&B owners have lucky escape after roof goes on fire

Fire fighters at the scene of a fire at a B&amp;B in Riverchapel on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Rescue services attended the scene of a fire in a B&amp;B in Riverchapel on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Rescue services attended the scene of a fire at a B&amp;B in Riverchapel on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Fire fighters at the scene of a fire at a B&amp;B in Riverchapel on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Rescue services and the ESB pictured at the scene of a fire at a B&amp;B in Riverchapel on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Fire fighters at the scene of a fire at a B&amp;B in Riverchapel on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Extensive damage done to a B&amp;B in Riverchapel caused by a fire on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Fire fighters pictured at the scene of a fire at a B&amp;B in Riverchapel on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand

Close

Fire fighters at the scene of a fire at a B&amp;B in Riverchapel on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Fire fighters at the scene of a fire at a B&B in Riverchapel on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Rescue services attended the scene of a fire in a B&amp;B in Riverchapel on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Rescue services attended the scene of a fire in a B&B in Riverchapel on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Rescue services attended the scene of a fire at a B&amp;B in Riverchapel on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Rescue services attended the scene of a fire at a B&B in Riverchapel on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Fire fighters at the scene of a fire at a B&amp;B in Riverchapel on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Fire fighters at the scene of a fire at a B&B in Riverchapel on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Rescue services and the ESB pictured at the scene of a fire at a B&amp;B in Riverchapel on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Rescue services and the ESB pictured at the scene of a fire at a B&B in Riverchapel on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Fire fighters at the scene of a fire at a B&amp;B in Riverchapel on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Fire fighters at the scene of a fire at a B&B in Riverchapel on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Extensive damage done to a B&amp;B in Riverchapel caused by a fire on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Extensive damage done to a B&B in Riverchapel caused by a fire on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Fire fighters pictured at the scene of a fire at a B&amp;B in Riverchapel on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Fire fighters pictured at the scene of a fire at a B&B in Riverchapel on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

/

Fire fighters at the scene of a fire at a B&B in Riverchapel on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

goreyguardian

Amy Lewis

Owners of a Riverchapel B&B had a lucky escape on Easter Sunday when a fire that broke out on their property was quickly put out by members of the fire service.

On Sunday, April 9 at 1.25 p.m., a member of the public contacted Wexford Fire Service to report a fire in two timber sheds adjacent to Stonelodge Bed and Breakfast in Riverchapel. Three fire units – two from Wexford and one from Arklow – attended the scene, along with the Gardai and the ambulance service.

According to a spokesperson for Wexford Fire Service, the fire in the sheds spread to the B&B but thankfully, the fire was knocked down very quickly and was confined to the roof, with very little damage below ceiling level. Nobody was injured as a result of the incident. 

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated, added the spokesperson. 

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Privacy