Wexford author’s book set in New Ross in running for Booker Prize

Claire Keegan's book Small Things Lkie These is the shortest ever entry to the Booker Prize competition.

A book set in New Ross in the 1980s has been shortlisted for one of literature’s greatest prizes, the Booker Prize.

Wexford author Claire Keegan has been named on this year’s six-strong shortlist for her novella Small Things Like These, which, at 116 pages, is the shortest book in terms of pages in the prize’s history.

The book is set during the weeks leading up to Christmas and concerns Bill Furlong, a coal merchant and family man faces into his busiest season.

Early one morning, while delivering an order to the local convent, Bill makes a discovery which forces him to confront both his past and the complicit silences of a town controlled by the church.

Keegan, who was brought up on a farm in Ireland, published her first volume of short stories, Antarctica, in 1999 and it went on to win the Rooney Prize for Irish Literature. Her other acclaimed works include Foster and Walk The Blue Fields.

The shortlisted authors represent five nationalities and four continents, with an equal split of men and women featured.

Keegan is up against some very established authors, including American author Elizabeth Strout. And she is in the running to make history by authoring the shortest book to win the prize as previously the shortest to win was the 1979, 132-page title Offshore by Penelope Fitzgerald, with the prize organisers also adding that Treacle Walker is shorter by word count.