Wexford author Emily Walsh aged 12 makes her literary mark with debut novel

COUNTY Wexford could soon have a new literary star on its hands if the debut novel by as 12-year-old national school pupil from Marshalstown is anything to go by.

Emily Walsh has just self-published her debut novel, ‘Unfolded’, and it’s going down a storm with people who have read it.

An avid book fan, Emily’s mum, Lisa, told this newspaper that whenever the family goes on trips or even spins into town the first port of call for her daughter is the book shop.

Such is her appetite for literature that during one month recently she read 25 books.

Read More

“We went on a trip to Belfast recently and the highlight for Emily was visiting this big book store,” said Lisa.

“That’s what she was most excited about,” she added.

The inspiration for her book, which is set in a fictitious town and based around the story of a missing girl and two friends who set out to find out what happened to her, came one day when she was sitting in her room.

"She was just sitting in her room and she decided she was going to write a book and that’s where it began,” said Lisa.

“The book is available on Amazon and is in hardback, paperback and on kindle,” she added.

“It’s a mystery thriller about a girl who goes missing and some friends decide to solve the closed case. Nobody knows whether she is dead or alive.”

In addition to self-publishing the book Emily has also been promoting it on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram and Lisa said copies of the book will be available on local book stores soon.

In the meantime anyone interested in getting a copy of the book can do so through Amazon or by contacting Lisa directly on 087 1412670.

Her mam and her dad, Robert, are very proud of her achievement in publishing the book, however, not one to rest on her laurels and with her literary and creative appetite now tweaked Emily has already begun working on her second novel which will be a completely new story.