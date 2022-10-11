Wexford Arts Centre gearing up for re-opening following €2.6m extension project

Wexford Arts Centre is re-opening on Thursday, October 13 following a €2.6 million extension which will make the former Town Hall building in Cornmarket fully accessible for the first time in its 250-year history.

The renovation project has been a long time coming for the Arts Centre which was forced to shelve previous refurbishment plans back in 2008 due to a lack of Government funding following the economic crash.

The current work has been funded to the tune of €1 million by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media with Wexford County Council which owns the protected Arts Centre building funding €1.6 million of the cost.

The renovation project which required the closure of the Arts Centre for the interior work, was designed by ODKM Architects of Dublin and incorporates a new entrance, additional gallery and workshop space and upgraded facilities including dressing rooms and toilets.

More importantly, there is disabled access to all areas of the historic building for the first time, with the installation of a new lift.

McKellen Construction of Macmine, Bree, County Wexford was awarded the contract which was originally scheduled to be completed by April 2022 but was delayed due to Covid restrictions. Sean Meyler of Wexford County County Council project-managed the work.

Staff have been working in a renovated Arts Centre annexe around the corner in John’s Gate Street during the closure and are looking forward to the reopening.

"We are all very excited to open up and show the new extension to everyone”, said executive director Elizabeth Whyte. “We are especially delighted to be able to welcome new people who didn’t have access before, adults and children with physical disabilities. If you were in a wheelchair or even pushing a pram, you couldn’t get up to the theatre or the upper gallery and there was limited access downstairs.

"It’s now more inviting and welcoming for everybody and it really showcases the history of the building as well”, said Elizabeth who took over as artistic director in 2006.

The modern extension is sympathetic to the old Town Wall which is almost 250 years old having been built in 1775, with all the historic features preserved. The gable wall onto Abbey Street was stripped to expose the original stonework and is now an internal wall in the high-ceilinged mezzanine entrance which is illuminated by contemporary lighting installations.

A tree at the side of the Arts Centre had to be felled to make way for the extension and Wexford artist Paddy Darigan was commissioned to create a sculpture from the wood which will have pride of place inside the building.

A pathway access onto Abbey Street from adjoining Mount George housing estate has been closed during the construction work but will be re-opened when all the external work is fully completed.

Wexford Drama Group have the honour of being the first performers in the new building with their production of “Women on the Verge of HRT” running nightly in the centre from this Thursday to Sunday.

A full programme of events will take place during Wexford Opera Festival including a new play called Lights Out by Hannah McGiven, directed by Ben Barnes of Four Rivers Theatre, an exhibition by Emergence award-inner Laura Fitzgerald, and an event with author Colm Toibín in conversation with Alberto Caruso, the composer of the opera based on his book The Master, on Thursday, October 20.

The official opening of the new-look Arts Centre is due to take place in mid-November.

The Government and County Council funding provided was mainly for the new extension and the Arts Centre is continuing to fundraise to complete renovations to the existing building, including the refurbishment of theatre windows and seating. Anyone interested in offering support can contact elizabeth@wexfordartscentre.ie.