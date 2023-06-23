Wexford architectural ornaments to go under the hammer

There is plenty of Wexford interest at the upcoming Sheppard’s of Durrow auction.

The auction which takes place on Tuesday, June 27 and Wednesday, June 28 features a wide range of architectural ornaments and garden sculpture.

Up for grabs is a Pierce of Wexford plough which has an estimate of between €200 and €300. This is 274cm long.

There is also a Pierce of Wexford cast iron bench with a raised arched panelled back and slatted seat between scroll ends. It measures 96cm high and 120cm wide. This is expected to fetch between €1,400 and €1,800.

A Pierce of Wexford cast iron blower has a guide price of between €80 and €120.

Another item garnering a lot of pre-action interest is a pair of large stoneware sphinx, each with a putto on its back. These are 130cm high, 150cm wide and 67cm deep. They have an estimate of €8,000 and €12,000.

800 items will be auctioned off over the two days with entrance gates, fountains, statues, lions, urns, sundials, planters, benches, seats, patio sets, staddle stones, pumps, estate railings and stone troughs some of items on offer.

The auction takes place at Glantelwe Gardens in Durrow. Log onto sheppards.ie to register for the auction.