Wexford and Wicklow Scouts join tall ships crew for exciting adventure

Katie Franklin, Anwen Linda Roberts and Alannah Byrne with their participation certificates at the National Opera House, Wexford.

The Pelican of London vessel pictured as it arrives in Wexford following the completion of the Sail Training Ireland voyage in partnership with Energia Renewables.

Co Wexford and Co Wicklow scouts were part of a team of youths who worked on a tall ship as it made its way around the Irish and British coast in mid-June.

The voyage of empowerment set sail from Dublin on Wednesday, June 14.

During the voyage, 28 young people – mostly hailing from Wexford and Wicklow – learned various skills including teamwork, communication and leadership. The crew also undertook various marine science experiments, including lab work and learning about the marine environment.

The participants were, Daniel Ross Berkeley, Robert Thomas Berkeley, Olivia Bowers, Alannah Byrne, Kate Campbell, Brogan Carty, Dylan Devereux, Robert Devereux, Liam Donovan, Moya Doran, Shane Egan, William Fallon, Dan Fleming, Katie Franklin, Isaam Hussain, Olann Kavanagh, Andrew Kelly, Casey Kerr, Noah Murphy, Aodan O'Callaghan, Ferghus O'Donnell, Seanna Purcell-Caffrey, Aaron Quadros, Anwen Linda Roberts, Hamish Scott, Ella Boland, Elek Zimmermann Klincse and Maciej Nogielski.

Sail Training Ireland is a national charity which works with young people to develop life skills through experiential learning onboard tall ships.

Among the crew were best friends, Katie Franklin from Horeswood and Alannah Byrne from Campile – both 14.

Katie’s mother Lisa said they had an amazing time. "They are members of Ballykelly Scouts. Two last minute places became available. They jumped at the chance.” Boarding the Pelican of London, a tall ship first launched in 1943, at the Grand Canal in Dublin, they started an unforgettable voyage.

"They learned how to sail, navigation, were working with scientists on board. They tested sea levels and took samples.”

Assisted by mentors, they carried out a variety of tasks, including night watches, cooking and steering the boat.

The group sailed up the Irish coast and docked in the Isle of Man, where they took part in a beach clean up and took samples for analysis. They sailed to Wales and returned to Rosslare, enjoying a reception at the National Opera House.

Lisa said her daughter was thrilled to participate in the once in a lifetime experience, adding that she was in a spinal brace for many years, but her dedicated training regime and healthy lifestyle means she will not need surgery on her back.

CEO of Sail Training Ireland, Daragh Sheridan said: “It’s fantastic to see this young group, who came together less than a week ago as group of strangers, have now returned as a tight knit crew following the voyage from Dublin. They have had an amazing adventure and will have developed friendships that can last a lifetime. Thank you to Energia Renewables who helped make this happen for them all”.

Sail Training Ireland offers sail training voyages to young people from a range of backgrounds and abilities. The voyages help to develop essential life skills such as leadership, teamwork, and communication, while also building self-confidence and resilience.