Wexford and Kilmuckridge come out on top as curtains close on Kilmuckridge Drama Festival

Opening scene of John B Keane's 'The Field' by the Wayside Players during the final night of the Kilmuckridge Drama Festival on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Scene from John B Keane's 'The Field' performed by the Wayside Players during the final night of the Kilmuckridge Drama Festival on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Kathleen Laffan, Annette McCreary, Alan Doyle and Molly Doyle enjoyed the final night of the Kilmuckridge Drama Festival on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

The Wayside Players who performed John B Keane's 'The Field' during the final night of the Kilmuckridge Drama Festival on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

At the final night of the Kilmuckridge Drama Festival on Sunday were Mary Geraldine Buttle, Maura Doyle and Josephine Kavanagh. Pic: Jim Campbell

Anne and David Minogue were at the final night of the Kilmuckridge Drama Festival on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Phylis Currie, Brenda Mythen and Paula English attended the final night of the Kilmuckridge Drama Festival on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Honor Blake (Jess O'Donovan), Sara Tansey (Jordan Freeman), Widow Quin (Pat Quinn Bolger), Pegeen Mike (Electra Grant) and Susan Brady (Saoirse Murhy) performed in 'The Playboy of the Western World' on the opening night of the 64th Kilmuckridge Drama Festival on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Maeve Townsend and Anne Murphy attended the final night of the Kilmuckridge Drama Festival on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Yvonne O'Sullivan and Catherine Weldon enjoyed the final night of the Kilmuckridge Drama Festival on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Margaret Hennell and Eileen Murphy were at the final night of the Kilmuckridge Drama Festival on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Jimmy Farrell (Barry Comerford), Philly Cullen (Dennis Barry), Shawn Keogh (Enda O'Driscoll) and Michael James (David Shee) on stage during 'The Playboy of the Western World' on the opening night of the 64th Kilmuckridge Drama Festival on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Cormac O'Loughlin and Kathleen Laffan attended the opening night of the 64th Kilmuckridge Drama Festival on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Liam Buttle (Chairman), Tom Byrne (Adjudicator) and Thomas Buttle (Vice President) pictured on the opening night of the 64th Kilmuckridge Drama Festival on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Tony and Marie Gormley attended the opening night of the 64th Kilmuckridge Drama Festival on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Vera and Paddy McGuire attended the final night of the Kilmuckridge Drama Festival on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Kate Devereux, Peter Prendergast (Assistant Tresurer), Bernie Roche (PRO), Tom Byrne ADA (Adjudicator), Liam Buttle (Chairman), Annette O'Connor (Secretary), Thomas Buttle (Joint Vise President), Úna McLean (Assistant Secetary) pictured during the final night of the Kilmuckridge Drama Festival on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Not even a power outage on the final night could take away from the shining stars of the stage at the 64th Kilmuckridge Drama Festival, which came to a close on Sunday night.

Talented actors from across Ireland tread the boards in the KMH over the course of the ten-day festival, attracting huge crowds from near and far. All of the performances received great praise from adjudicator, Tom Byrne, an award-winning director who currently works as Artistic Director of Red Embers Theatre Company.

There was an air of suspense on the final night of the festival as the ten groups waited to hear the results.

Wexford Drama Group came out on top in the Open Section, picking up first prize for their performance of ‘The Father’ by Florian Zeller. Kilrush Drama Group’s performance of ‘The Beauty Queen of Leenane’ by Martin McDonagh also received high prize and won them second place, while a performance ‘The Red Iron’ by Jim Nolan secured Ballycogley Players a spot in third place. Kilmuckridge Drama Group came out on top in the Confined Section, coming in first place for their performance of ‘Sive’ by John B Keane. Meanwhile, The Wayside Players impressed with adjudicator with their production of ‘The Field’ by John B Keane on the final night of the festival, which won them the second place title. Enniscorthy Drama Group took home third prize for their performance of ‘Farsiders’ by Fintan Kelly.

According to PRO of Kilmuckridge Drama Festival, Bernie Roche, the festival was a massive success.

"We had a brilliant week. The weather was beautiful and all the shows were fantastic,” she said. “The organising committee were brilliant, and everyone played their part to make it a success.”

Several other awards were presented on the final night of the festival. They were:

Open Section

Adjudicator’s Award – Kilrush Drama Group

Best Actor – Andy Doyle, Wexford Drama Group

Best Actress – Joanna Logue, Kilrush Drama Group

Best Supporting Actor – Stephen Byrne, Wexford Drama Group

Best Supporting Actress – Niamh Cullen, Bridge Drama

Best Set (Joe Hammel Cup) – Lar Duffy and Mick Byrne, Kilrush Drama Group production of ‘The Beauty Queen of Leenane’

Best Costumes (Boggans Cup) – Rita Drohan, Hinterland production of ‘The Playboy of the Western World’

Best Producer (Bank of Ireland Cup) – Paul Walsh, Wexford Drama Group

Confined Section

Adjudicator’s Award – Angela Devereux and Bernie Roche, Kilmuckridge Drama Group

Best Actor – Eugene McLoughlin, Wayside Players

Best Actress (Marie Johnston Memorial Award) – Annette McCarthy, Kilmuckridge Drama Group

Best Supporting Actor – Ronan Berry, Wayside Players

Best Supporting Actress – Kate Devereux, Kilmuckridge Drama Group

Best Set (Jim Furlong Memorial Award) – Kevin O’Leary, Kilmuckridge Drama Group

Best Costumes (Paddy O’Connor Trophy) – Mary Walsh, Kilmuckridge Drama Group production of ‘Sive’

Best Producer (Martin Mangan Memorial Cup) – Anthony O’Connor, Kilmuckridge Drama Group

Best Lighting (Fr Noel Hartley Memorial Award) – Billy McCreary, Kilmuckridge Drama Group

Overall Awards

Best Comedy (John Doyle Award) – ‘Blithe Spirit, Kilmeen Drama Group

Best Individual Comedy (Jack Murphy Memorial Award) – Mary Harte, Kilmeen Drama Group

Best Lighting (Miles O’Connor trophy) – Kevin McEvoy

Best Moment of Theatre (Mick Byrne Award) – Hinterland

Best Promising Performance (Tony O’Rourke Memorial Award) – Michael Butler, Kilmuckridge Drama Group

Best Presentation (Fr Frank Stafford Memorial Award) – Kilrush Drama Group

Audience Cup – Wexford Drama Group