Wexford and Kilmuckridge come out on top as curtains close on Kilmuckridge Drama Festival

Not even a power outage on the final night could take away from the shining stars of the stage at the 64th Kilmuckridge Drama Festival, which came to a close on Sunday night.
Talented actors from across Ireland tread the boards in the KMH over the course of the ten-day festival, attracting huge crowds from near and far. All of the performances received great praise from adjudicator, Tom Byrne, an award-winning director who currently works as Artistic Director of Red Embers Theatre Company.
There was an air of suspense on the final night of the festival as the ten groups waited to hear the results.
Wexford Drama Group came out on top in the Open Section, picking up first prize for their performance of ‘The Father’ by Florian Zeller. Kilrush Drama Group’s performance of ‘The Beauty Queen of Leenane’ by Martin McDonagh also received high prize and won them second place, while a performance ‘The Red Iron’ by Jim Nolan secured Ballycogley Players a spot in third place. Kilmuckridge Drama Group came out on top in the Confined Section, coming in first place for their performance of ‘Sive’ by John B Keane. Meanwhile, The Wayside Players impressed with adjudicator with their production of ‘The Field’ by John B Keane on the final night of the festival, which won them the second place title. Enniscorthy Drama Group took home third prize for their performance of ‘Farsiders’ by Fintan Kelly.
According to PRO of Kilmuckridge Drama Festival, Bernie Roche, the festival was a massive success.
"We had a brilliant week. The weather was beautiful and all the shows were fantastic,” she said. “The organising committee were brilliant, and everyone played their part to make it a success.”
Several other awards were presented on the final night of the festival. They were:
Open Section
Adjudicator’s Award – Kilrush Drama Group
Best Actor – Andy Doyle, Wexford Drama Group
Best Actress – Joanna Logue, Kilrush Drama Group
Best Supporting Actor – Stephen Byrne, Wexford Drama Group
Best Supporting Actress – Niamh Cullen, Bridge Drama
Best Set (Joe Hammel Cup) – Lar Duffy and Mick Byrne, Kilrush Drama Group production of ‘The Beauty Queen of Leenane’
Best Costumes (Boggans Cup) – Rita Drohan, Hinterland production of ‘The Playboy of the Western World’
Best Producer (Bank of Ireland Cup) – Paul Walsh, Wexford Drama Group
Confined Section
Adjudicator’s Award – Angela Devereux and Bernie Roche, Kilmuckridge Drama Group
Best Actor – Eugene McLoughlin, Wayside Players
Best Actress (Marie Johnston Memorial Award) – Annette McCarthy, Kilmuckridge Drama Group
Best Supporting Actor – Ronan Berry, Wayside Players
Best Supporting Actress – Kate Devereux, Kilmuckridge Drama Group
Best Set (Jim Furlong Memorial Award) – Kevin O’Leary, Kilmuckridge Drama Group
Best Costumes (Paddy O’Connor Trophy) – Mary Walsh, Kilmuckridge Drama Group production of ‘Sive’
Best Producer (Martin Mangan Memorial Cup) – Anthony O’Connor, Kilmuckridge Drama Group
Best Lighting (Fr Noel Hartley Memorial Award) – Billy McCreary, Kilmuckridge Drama Group
Overall Awards
Best Comedy (John Doyle Award) – ‘Blithe Spirit, Kilmeen Drama Group
Best Individual Comedy (Jack Murphy Memorial Award) – Mary Harte, Kilmeen Drama Group
Best Lighting (Miles O’Connor trophy) – Kevin McEvoy
Best Moment of Theatre (Mick Byrne Award) – Hinterland
Best Promising Performance (Tony O’Rourke Memorial Award) – Michael Butler, Kilmuckridge Drama Group
Best Presentation (Fr Frank Stafford Memorial Award) – Kilrush Drama Group
Audience Cup – Wexford Drama Group