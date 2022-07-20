‘We’ve been running the same numbers for 18 years’ – family syndicate claims €5.6m Lotto jackpot

Lottery win at Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford. Celebrating having sold the big Lottery winning ticket at Day Today store, Slaney Place, Enniscorthy from left, Tricia Carberry, John Morrissey, Frank Jordan and Kieran Walsh storeowners, Cora Redmond and Paige Dunbar. Photograph: Patrick Browne / Mac Innes Photography

THE Wexford family syndicate who won a staggering €5,612,385 in the national lotto on Wednesday, June 29, arrived in Dublin today to collect their winnings.

The ecstatic family from Enniscorthy, who wish to keep their win private, spoke of their disbelief at winning such a life-changing prize.

“We’ve been running the same numbers for 18 years and couldn’t believe it when they actually came up,” they said.

“Our numbers are made up of birthdays and special dates that mean something to all of us. We must have checked the ticket a hundred times between us”.

The large family of 16 are Ireland’s 6th lotto jackpot winner this year and won through a normal play pick ticket purchased in the Day Today store in Slaney Place, Enniscorthy. “We’re looking forward to clearing our mortgages, changing a few cars and going on holiday,” said the family.

“We’re a really close family and can’t wait to celebrate together in style,” they added.

As there was no winner of the jackpot on Saturday, tonight's lotto jackpot will be in the region of €4m.

Meanwhile, a second family syndicate also claimed another large national lottery prize today when they travelled up to Dublin from Laois to collect their €500,000 prize. They won the money in the EuroMillions plus draw on Tuesday, July 12.

The family, who also wish to remain private, spoke of the difference the win will make to their lives.

“It cost me €100 to fill up the car yesterday”, one syndicate member said, before adding: “Tthis is going to take huge pressure off us and offer us some peace of mind.”

Their winning quick pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw at the Gala store on Grattan Street in Portlaoise.

"As mad as it sounds I’m really looking forward to buying some really expensive wool and knitting myself a gorgeous jumper; i’s a huge hobby of mine," one of the syndicate members said.

Also taking home a chunky prize today was the top prize winner from last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw. The Dublin player, who wishes to remain private, wasn’t hanging about in claiming their prize and took home an amazing €500,000. The winning ticket was purchased on Monday in Jordan’s SuperValu, Fortunestown, in Tallaght.