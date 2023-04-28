Welsh ‘fayre’ will celebrate Wexford pilgrim way

AN event taking place in Wales at the end of May will celebrate the launch of the Wexford Pembrokeshire Pilgrim Way.

The Pilgrim Fayre [‘Ffair y Pererinion’] will be launched on May 29, at the Bishop’s Palace in St Davids.

The event is free to attend and people throughout the local community in Wales and also from south Wexford are encouraged to go along if they can.

The Pilgrim Fayre promises to be a special occasion with a programme of performances, songs, guided walks, a medieval marketplace, traditional skills demos and film screenings.

It’s being organised to mark the achievements of the Ancient Connections project in addition to the launch of the Wexford Pembrokeshire Pilgrim Way.

The day will begin with St Davids Cathedral and Wexford-Pembrokeshire Pilgrim Way joining forces to lead a guided walk linking Saint Aidan and Saint David.

The group will start with a musical send off by Côr Pawb and the Pererin Wyf / I am a pilgrim project, before continuing along a route to the coast path and visiting St Non’s holy well.

There will also be micro pilgrimages around St Davids Cathedral throughout the day.