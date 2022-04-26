Wells House sold in deal believed to be ‘one of the biggest in Wexford in a long, long time’

Wells House and Gardens has been sold to local Wexford businessman Seán Doyle in a deal which the vendor has described as “one of the biggest in Wexford in a long, long time”.

Having been officially put on the market with a guide price of €7m prior to the pandemic the 185-acre property had garnered a lot of interest from clients across the world. However, current owners Uli and Sabine Rosler were determined that the new owner would be someone with a love for the property and someone who would carry on the good work they had begun since opening the premises to the public in 2012.

And Mr Doyle, whose group own the nearby Upton Court Hotel in Kilmuckridge, said it would be “business as usual” when his team take ownership of the property.

Confirming they had signed a contract for the purchase of the entire estate, Mr Doyle said the initial intention was “to build on the great work Sabine and Uli have done”.

“It will be business as usual,” he continued. “We’ll be honouring all existing contracts and over time intend to develop it as a wedding venue and add more accommodation. All staff will be maintained and we will add more over time.”

Refusing to be drawn on the price agreed between both parties, Mr Doyle would only say that both sides were happy with the final agreement.

Gary Quinn of DNG McCormack Quinn negotiated the sale and said the guide price when the property was put up for sale before Covid-19 was €7m.

“There had been interest from all over the world but the fit of the buyer was just as important to Uli and Sabine as the purchase price,” said Mr Quinn.

“They wanted someone who would have a love for the property and I think they have that found that person in Sean. It was a great property to be involved with and this sale is one of the biggest in Wexford for a long, long time, we’re all looking forward to seeing what Seán and his team does with it.”

Wells House and Gardens consists of 185 acres total, 70 acres of which are agricultural lands. The remainder is in gardens, yards and woodland walks which have been constructed for visitors. Robertson Hall which is the most recent addition on the grounds can accommodate private functions for up to 160 guests.

Originally built in the 1600’s, Wells House boasts over 400 years of history. In the 1800’s, while in the ownership of the 'Doyne' Family it was redesigned by renowned architect Daniel Robertson (who also designed Johnstown Castle and Powerscourt Gardens) in a Tudor Gothic style. In 1965 it was purchased by the Rosler Family and has been in their care to date. Since opening the property to the public Uli and Sabine have been continually upgrading and restoring the property both inside and out.

Although the sale has now been agreed, Ms Rosler will stay on as manager until the end of the year. A statement on behalf of the Rosler family confirmed these details. “Sabine Rosler will continue in a management role for the next year and is looking forward to working with the new owners as they intend to build on the work that has been achieved in the past ten years since Wells opened to the public,” it read. “For our customers, we would like to confirm all existing commitments will be honoured and we look forward to the summer ahead with our fun-filled events and days out for the family, delivered by our existing team.

“Sabine and Uli would like to extend a heartfelt word of thanks to the many friends and supporters of Wells House and Gardens that we have met and made over the last ten years. We would also like to thank our team members for helping us deliver our goal and wish Seán the very best in the future.”