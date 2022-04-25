Wellness Week is celebrated at Enniscorthy Community College

THERE was a buzz of excitement around Enniscorthy Community College recently when the school celebrated Wellness Week with five days of fun and learning based activities.

The week has become a highlight of the school calendar with activities focusing wellbeing and connectivity running over the course of the five days. The school community also looked their best in their new school half zips.

Each day students got the opportunity to participate in the school’s GUAWN (Get Up And Walk Now) initiative which is a 10 minute walk on the school's Sli Na Slainte route.

"Staying connected to friends and classmates was a priority,” said a spokesperson for the school.

"All classes enjoyed a scheduled ‘juice & chat’, activity, which was organised by our Fifth Year Leaving Cert Applied students," he added.

Fun games were provided for students to enjoy and test their reaction skills and accuracy in the sports hall and the activities included a giant inflatable dart board which was used for target practice in kicking and throwing.

There was also air hockey and other reaction games and the school spokesperson said the competitive spirit of the staff and students really came to the fore.

Different challenges were in place during break times for everybody to try their hand at and they included putting, hoopla, skipping, limbo and welly-throwing while lunchtime activities gave the school members a chance to participate in table tennis and make use of the schools state-of-the-art fitness suite, hang-tough, penalty and basketball shootouts.

"While there were medals to be won, the focus was on participation and building confidence in our own abilities," said the spokesperson.

“Our First Year students promoted wellbeing and displayed fantastic creativity in the poster competition which was run by the Art Department," he added.

The posters they created displayed a wide range of themes encompassing everything from looking after people’s mental health, healthy eating and sleep to the importance of exercise.

"Our Home Economics Department investigated how much sugar is consumed by some students depending on the dietary choices they make,” said the spokesperson. The results of the survey were displayed in the canteen for everyone to see.

During the week representatives of the Irish Wheelchair Association visited the school and the First Years experienced using a wheelchair and also played some wheelchair sports.

The lifesaving skill of CPR was taught to the junior classes and later students were given the opportunity to put their CPR and AED skills into practise during a staged incident.

"Staff were treated to a healthy breakfast which was put together by the PE Department on Wednesday morning which enhanced the positivity and ambiance in the staffroom,” said the spokesperson.

"Our Boro Suite students had a super time participating in the fun while also practicing their shots into the target board provided by the Woodwork Department,” he added.

The action-packed week was thoroughly enjoyed by the everyone in the school and Principal, Dr Iain Wickham, thanked the PE department of Jennifer King, Paula Doyle and Fiona Kehoe for organising the schedule of events.

Mr Wickham also thanked all of the staff and students for enthusiastically participating in and assisting with the activities during the week..