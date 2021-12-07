Well-known Wexford businessman reported to gardaí over abusive messages sent to woman online

A well-known Wexford businessman has been reported to gardaí for allegedly harassing a young woman online. The woman was reportedly subjected to aggressive messages from the man when she didn't engage with him online.

The first message accused her of being “a snob” when she failed to respond, before it got personal and the second message accused her of having an “inflated ego” and thinking she’s “a film star”. Eventually, the woman blocked the account, at which point she received a message from another account with the same name telling her to “F**k off” and calling her an “asshole”. Upon blocking this account, she received another message from yet another account in the same name, simply calling her “stupid c**t”.

Sick of this kind of behaviour, the woman posted screen-grabs of the messages publicly on social media, at which point she received messages from other women who stated that they had apparently received similar messages from the man in question.

When the woman posted the screen grabs to social media, the businessman posted to his own account that he had been “hacked” and that any private messages sent were not from him.

However, things took another turn when the woman arrived to work the next day to find that the businessman had apparently emailed her workplace to state that he had received “abusive messages” from her and “I’ll be taking my business elsewhere!”

It was at this point, the woman involved decided to contact gardaí and they confirmed that they are aware of the situation.