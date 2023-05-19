Weekend of traditional music in store at Wexford County Fleadh Cheoil

Musicians, singers and dancers are flocking to Wexford town for the County Fleadh which opens on Friday night.

Wexford town will be the mecca for traditional musicians, singers and dancers this weekend as the Wexford County Fleadh Cheoil takes place in the local CBS secondary school, opening on Friday night and continuing until Sunday.

There is added excitement about this year’s county gathering following Wexford’s recent successful bid to host Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in 2024.

Hundreds of entrants from all over the county will be competing for qualification on the road to Fleadh 2023 which is taking place once again this year in Mullingar, County Westmeath. The winners from this weekend will go forward to the Leinster Fleadh to be held in Dublin in July.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the Wexford Fleadh to see the best of traditional performers from across the county with 800 competitors over three days. A weekend ticket costs €12 for an adult and €8 for a child.

The clár is as follows – Friday, Céilí, Sets and Rince, Sean Nós Dancing and Marching Band competitions, 7pm in the Sports Hall at CBS secondary school; 9.30pm, Official Fleadh launch with Wexford Traditional Singers session in Mary’s Bar, John’s Gate Street; 10 pm, session in Macken’s pub in the Bullring.

Saturday, U-12 and 15-18 solo competitions, O-18 and 12-15 Grúpaí Cheoil, Céilí Band duet, trio and Comhrá Gaeilge competitions.

Sunday, O-18 and 12-15 solo competitions, U-12 and 15-18 Grúpaí Cheoil, Céilí Band, duet and trio and Comhrá Gaeilge competitions.