Weekend of Norman-themed events to mark anniversary of William Marshal

A Norman-themed weekend is in store this week to mark the anniversary of William Marshal.

Taking place on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15, at 10.45 a.m. each day, the 803rd anniversary of the death of William Marshal sees New Ross History Group tell the story of The Greatest Knight, who won over 500 jousting battles.

The Saturday will see a gathering at the church at 10.45 a.m., followed by a tour of the graveyard and refreshments afterwards at Corcoran’s.

Sea shanty music will be played aboard the Dunbrody Famine Ship directly afterwards, and there is an optional walking tour of the town.

The cost is €10.

On the Sunday, people will gather at the Emigrant Flame at 10.45 a.m.

A tour will stop at Sliabh Coillte, Kilmokea Gardens, Ballyhack, Hook Lighthouse, Baginbun and Tintern Abbey, which includes history talks and discounted food.

Participants must use their own transport.

The cost is €20 for day two.

You can book online at www.newrosshistorygroup.ie.