‘We won’t give up’ – Family of missing Fiona Sinnott renew appeals for info 24 years on

TWENTY-FOUR years ago, Wexford woman Fiona Sinnott left her local pub, Butler’s of Broadway, and set about walking home. She was never seen again. In the long intervening years, her heartbroken family have never given up the hope of finding out what happened to the young mother.

On the anniversary of her disappearance, they once again met at Kilmore Quay to lay flowers at a plaque erected in her memory.

"Twenty-four years is a long time,” said Fiona’s sister Diane. “But we haven’t given up. We’re still appealing that anyone with even the smallest piece of information on what happened to Fiona would come forward. It’s never too late. Nothing has changed for us though.

In 2005, Fiona’s case was upgraded to a murder investigation, but remains unsolved. Her family are unshakeable in the belief that someone locally knows something.

“I feel that something really tragic happened that night,” Diane said., “She was in a place where she walked out of the pub and she wouldn't have gotten on a bus or a train. The pub is in the middle of nowhere.

"We do believe that people in Wexford have information. It is really hard knowing that she is still out there. We would love closure. We want to put her to rest.”

At the time she went missing, Fiona was just 19 and had an 11 month old baby girl, now grown up. She was in the process of planning a birthdary party for her daughter and was looking forward to Diane’s 21st at the end of the month.

On the night she went missing, between midnight and 12.30am on February 9 at Kisha Cross junction, a man and a woman were seen having a dispute or argument, two other men, in their late teens or early twenties were also seen standing nearby. These people have never been identified and Gardaí are still seeking to talk to them all these years on.

Anyone with any information relating to the disappearance of Fiona Sinnott can contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.