‘We need action after what happened to Ashling Murphy’ –Wexford TD Verona Murphy says time for talk on violence against women is over

THE entire country was in shock as news broke of the vicious killing of 23 year-old primary school teacher Ashling Murphy. The young woman was out for a jog, in broad daylight, having finished up another day teaching her first class pupils.

Unfortunately, it hasn’t been an isolated incident. This year, we've also seen a horrific attack on 17 year-old Alanna Quinn Idris on the streets of Dublin, which may result in the teenager losing her eye.

These incidents have once again opened up a discussion on violence against women and it's one that needs to be dominated by female voices, rather than male.

Only the second female TD to serve in the Wexford constituency, Independent Verona Murphy was appalled by another violent incident.

"I don't even know any more," she said. “It seems like we’ve become complacent. Things like domestic violence against women are at an all time high. These things are debated in the Dáil all the time, but not to the extent that there’s action. We need action after what happened to Ashling Murphy.”

Deputy Murphy commented noted how it’s inbred in young women these days to be aware of danger and potential attacks.

"I’m a grown woman of 50 years of age and I wouldn’t feel safe out walking on my own at night," she said. “It’s inherent in us that it’s not safe.”

With the whole country in outrage over the senseless killing of a beautiful 23 year-old woman, the Wexford TD feels that, in some ways social media has desensitised us to acts of violence.

"We read about attacks on women from all over the world,” she said. “I think maybe it serves to desensitise us a bit. Society is becoming complacent when it comes to dealing with these issues.”

So, what is to be done? It is the question posed across the board in the face of these tragedies.

"There’s no accountability," Deputy Murphy said. “There needs to be harsher penalties enforced and there has to be a level of accountability to act as a deterrent. But first and foremost, we need to change the mindset that currently exists. It starts with education and teaching our youngest to have respect for each other.

"We had it just a few weeks ago that a young teenage girl steps off a bus minding her own business and is attacked with bars and hurls. The level of violence is absolutely worrying.”