“We are not going to forget them” – 20 year anniversary service for victims of Drinagh container tragedy in Wexford

“We are not going to forget them” – these are the words of Wexford Church of Ireland Deacon Ciaran Kavanagh who will lead a prayer service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 8 to mark the 20th anniversary of the container tragedy in Drinagh, Wexford in which eight people tragically lost their lives.

The short service will be held around a small memorial inscribed with the names of the deceased, on the low wall of a water feature in Wexford Business Park, close to where the awful discovery was made in 2001.

The people who died in what a senior Garda described at the time as “a nightmare of human misery” were Hasan Kalendergil and his 12-year old son Hasan and 10 year old daughter Zeliha; Sanye Guler (28) and her sons Imam (9) and Berkan (3) ; 26 year old Yuksel Ucaroglu and 23-year old Mustafa Demir.

Mr Kalendergil’s wife Kadrye and Ms Guler’s husband Karedede were among the five survivors.

They human cargo of 13 people had spent five days in a sealed freight container, believing they were bound for the UK on a half-day journey, but instead they were transported in a freight ship on stormy seas from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Waterford Port as a result of a mix-up at the point of departure. The container in which they suffocated was left overnight in Waterford before eventually being driven to Drinagh where it was opened by the driver.

"It’s not only about the men, women and children who died. It’s also about those who survived, it’s about where they are and what happened to them,” said Reverend Kavanagh.

He said people in Wexford would like to ask: “How are you. What happened to you. How are you getting on?”

The service will begin with an introduction and blessing in Islam.by Reverend Kavanagh, a former Commandant in the Irish Army who spent over a year and a half in the Lebanon.

He will open the prayers with the traditional words in Arabic :“I speak in the name of the God, the Merciful, the Compassionate” and will also recite the Prayers of the Faithful.

"The prayers will be about the people who loved those who died and are missing them terribly still and we will also pray for the survivors”, said the Reverend who is a retired principal of Killegney primary school.

"The ideal would be for them to have an Imam and an Imam might come next year. You would like to get the best for them.”

He said anyone who wishes to attend will be very welcome.