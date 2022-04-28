Watermain works completed

WORKS on the provision of the new water main on St Senan’s Road to Oulart Road have been completed ahead of schedule.

Outstanding works for the installation of Presume Reducing Valves (PRVs) and outstanding tie-ins are also completed.

The news was presented to the members of Enniscorthy Municipal District at their monthly meeting in the Presentation Centre, this week.

In his report to the members Senior Executive Engineer, Tadhg O’Corcora also said the local authority’s find and fix team is due to return soon to Carrigbawn and Old Forest in Bunclody to carry out enabling works for repair of water mains. He also said Sharebridge is preparing plans to reduce leakages in the Enniscorthy water main .