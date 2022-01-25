DESPITE major fears in recent weeks, it’s been confirmed this morning (Tuesday) that search and rescue services operating out of Waterford are to be retained.

The new tender for an €800m contract to provide a search and rescue helicopter service nationwide only referenced a “minimum” of three bases, prompting fears that Waterford was the one earmarked to lose its helicopter base.

With Co Wexford having benefitted massively from the services of the Coast Guard’s Rescue 117 helicopter over a number of years, the news sparked a furious reaction in the model county and across the south east.

This morning, however, Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe confirmed that the Waterford helicopter base will be retained, alongside similar bases in Sligo, Shannon and Dublin.

"I spoke with Minister Hildegarde Naughton this morning and she’s confirmed to me that the four existing locations for the Coast Guard’s search and rescue operations will remain in place as we go into the tender process,” he said, noting that this was good news and a big relief for people across the region.

The Rescue 117 crew responded to more than 900 calls last year. An online petition to retain the Waterford base service gathered over13,000 signatures.