Wexford

Water works could affect supply in Enniscorthy

enniscorthyguardian

Brendan Keane

ESSENTIAL maintenance works may affect the water supply in Old Church, Enniscorthy, and the surrounding area today between 1.30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

In a statement Irish Water recommends that people allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to return.

Anyone wishing to find out more updates can type the following reference number into the www.water.ie  to access updated information WEX00044054.

Meanwhile, Wexford County Council said the essential works is based around connections works on the mains.

