Water supply off in Enniscorthy town due to burst mains

Disruption due to last until at least this evening

There has been further disruption to the water supply in Enniscorthy.

enniscorthyguardian

Residents of Enniscorthy town and surrounding areas will be without water today – Wednesday November 10 – until approximately 4.00pm due to a burst water mains.

A MapAlerter text sent out by Wexford County Council this morning stated: “Water supply will be off in Enniscorthy Town and surrounding areas until 4.00pm approximately today, November 10, due to repairs to a burst water main.”

Wednesday’s disruption is likely to cause considerable frustration to residents of Enniscorthy. A boil water notice, which was in place for a week, was only lifted in Enniscorthy last Friday. 

